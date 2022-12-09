Read full article on original website
Related
Why Schools’ Going Back to ‘Normal’ Won’t Work for Students of Color
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern […]
22 WSBT
$200M funneled into public schools to implement race, gender ideology, group says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A parental rights group said it's found prominent philanthropic organizations have been funneling millions of dollars to public schools to create a way to implement race and gender ideology. This is reportedly happening while some of the students in these schools are failing at math and...
Opinion: 5 State-Level Changes that Teachers Should Advocate for
I was a high school math teacher for five years, and in many ways, it was one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had. I daily guided young minds toward new knowledge and watched as my work had an impact on their growth and development. Yet, I often felt overwhelmed by the number of […]
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
Newly Elected Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Denied D.C. Apartment Due To Bad Credit
Maxwell Frost, the newly elected representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District, said he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C. due to bad credit. Axios reports that Frost said his bad credit is the result of him taking on debt while spending a year and a half running for Congress and that he was even forced to drive for Uber.
Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash
A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
22-year-old immigrant describes long, dangerous journey to Denver
The influx of migrants into Denver over the last week is continuing. On Sunday a migrant who only wants to be identified as "Jose" arrived in Denver after a dangerous journey to America from Venezuela. He says when he started this journey a month or two ago, entry for Venezuelans was completely legal but by the time he and his cousin got to the U.S. border, that federal policy had changed. On October 12, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans. It stated that Venezuelans who seek to enter the U.S. illegally will be...
Bullies in white coats? 'Too many' health care workers experience toxic workplaces, studies show
Doctors, nurses and others may be trained to treat patients with compassion and respect, but too many are treating each other — meaning their colleagues — with disrespect, studies have found.
School District Must Release E-Mail List of Parents to Whom It Sent Various Ideological Advocacy Messages
From yesterday's Wisconsin Court of Appeals decision in Gierl v. Mequon-Thiensville School Dist. (written by Presiding Judge Mark Gundrum and joined by Judges Lisa Neubauer and Shelley Grogan):. [Plaintiff Mark] Gierl's petition for a writ of mandamus states:. On June 24, 2020, the District sent out an email inviting "parents...
Fall River School Committee approves payments to controversial Judge Rotenberg Center
FALL RIVER — The School Committee narrowly voted to approve payments to a controversial facility that uses shock treatment on some disabled residents. “We have to pay the bill. The advocating can continue,” committee member Shelli Pereira said during an at times heated discussion during their Monday night meeting.
Phys.org
White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was "ethnocentric" and thought his race was "superior," he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. "Let me finish …" the teacher is...
thetrace.org
An Inexpensive Solution to Gun Violence That Works
Could repairing abandoned houses reduce gun violence? A study of low-income, Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia directly linked decreases in weapons violations, gun assaults, and shootings with making structural improvements to vacant and abandoned spaces — including low-cost interventions like weeding and picking up trash. “Every time we step out of our houses, the places & spaces around us impact our minds, [bodies], and spirits,” lead researcher Eugenia C. South tweeted. “That’s why our environment matters.” Trees, rakes, and cleanup crews: A wealth of research demonstrates that neighborhood disinvestment and violence often go hand in hand, Brian Freskos wrote for The Trace in 2019. In Chicago, city leaders are investing in efforts to beautify these public spaces.
Opinion: Science of Reading Gives Kids the Best Chance to Close the Literacy Gap
Last month’s national assessment of fourth-grade reading — the first since children’s lives and schooling were disrupted by the pandemic — revealed the largest decline in reading performance in 30 years. Given the troubling reality that only one-third of students were proficient in reading by fourth grade before the pandemic, and even lower percentages for […]
A massive storm is producing raging blizzards in the north and damaging tornadoes in the South, where a child was killed and homes flattened
A massive cross-country storm is producing damaging tornadoes in the South, where a child has died, and punishing blizzard conditions in Colorado and the Plains that have resulted in shuttered interstates and snarled travel.
'We can’t have 2 countries': 2022's elections foreshadow new divides in education
Mixed results have education activists preparing for next year’s school board elections, the battle for the White House and contentious state legislative sessions.
The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says
Unless we hyper-focus on the problem, it will never get solved. The post The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Ohio school fired Christian teacher who refused to use preferred pronouns: Lawsuit
EXCLUSIVE — An Ohio middle school teacher sued her school district Monday, accusing the district of violating her First Amendment rights after she was abruptly fired for refusing to affirm students' stated gender identity or use their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court for...
Public Integrity student homelessness project breaks ground
The Center for Public Integrity is the only national investigative newsroom solely focusing on the causes and effects of inequality. Telling these stories well takes time, resources and expertise. Investigating inequality often requires employing the tools of social scientists to do original analyses. These techniques have been used by newsrooms...
The ‘freeloader’ myth in the right-to-work debate
When Michigan Democrats narrowly won the state House and state Senate in November’s election, one of the first things organized labor pushed for them to do was repeal the state’s right-to-work law. And a key reason cited against this law is to force “freeloaders” to pay their fair share of bargaining. But this argument is…
‘It Takes a Village:’ Social Support Proves Crucial for Female and Minority Hunters
All photographs by Aj Williams. On a star-filled, late-October morning, Ada Smith and three fellow hunters zipped up their top layers of hand-me-down camouflage. The small group gathered that day on Smith’s family land in rural Montana for an outdoor sport none of them were brought up with and an event that research had lead them to create: Burnt Fork Ladies Hunting Weekend.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0