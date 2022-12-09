Read full article on original website
Related
Awkward Confession: Sasha Banks Revealed Childhood Crush On Current SmackDown Star
That could make things awkward. Wrestling has changed quite a bit in the last few decades, as WWE has allowed wrestlers to stay in one place for a lot longer than they might have back in the territory days. That means wrestlers are going to be seen for a good while, which in this case led to a rather unique situation between two wrestlers, one of whom is a good bit older.
WRESTLING RUMORS: NXT Star Returning After Four Month Absence At New Year’s Evil
Welcome back? There are all kinds of wrestlers on the NXT roster and some of them do not get the most television time. It can mean something to see them show up again after an absence, which can come for one reason or another. Sometimes a wrestler has to miss some time due to an injury, and now it seems that we are ready for another return from a missing star.
WATCH: 45 Year Old WWE Star Wrestles Final Match To End 25 Year Career
That’s how you go out. Wrestlers retiring can be a little tricky as they can always be asked to wrestle one more time. There is always the chance that someone could come back and get in the ring, but occasionally you will see someone get to wrestle their last match and hang up their boots for good. That was the case this weekend as a 20+ year career came to an end in a special way.
Kofi Kingston Makes WWE History at NXT Deadline
Another one for the history books. This past Sunday at NXT Deadline, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the NXT tag team championships by defeating Pretty Deadly. While this was a great moment for The New Day, this championship victory was also historic in a number of ways. As a...
Better Than Nothing? Tony Khan Announces Upcoming Weekly Ring Of Honor Series
It’s something. One of the more interesting wrestling stories of the year has been the roller coaster that is Ring Of Honor. After being shut down for several months to start the year, the promotion was purchased by AEW owner Tony Khan and somewhat relaunched on AEW television. However, Ring Of Honor did not have any kind of distribution of its own. Now things have changed in a big way.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planning Huge Brock Lesnar Match For WrestleMania 39
That’s a big one. We are less than four months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means it is time to start getting ready for the biggest event of the year. It is already time to start setting the stage for some of the matches and getting things ready in advance. WWE might even already have some plans made for a showdown between two of the hardest hitting stars they have to offer.
WATCH: SmackDown Star Suffers Broken Hand In Violent Parking Lot Attack
That might be a bit. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to get hurt and none of them are positive. A wrestler can be put on the shelf for any length of time, but there are also injuries that they can work through. You never know how bad one of them is going to be, but now another wrestler has been hurt and the question is how long she is going to be missing from action.
NXT Deadline Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It isn’t often that NXT tries something entirely new but that seems to be what we are getting here. The show has five matches and two of them are the first ever Iron Survivor Challenges (one each for the men and the women). That means the show is going to be built around those two matches and if they work, NXT should be doing just fine. Otherwise, it could be a long night. Let’s get to it.
VIDEO: Kurt Angle’s Huge Birthday Celebration Continues After SmackDown Ends
He’s worth it. There are all kinds of wrestlers over the years but only a handful reach truly legendary status. Those are the wrestlers who are going to get more attention than others, even if they have stepped away from the ring. On occasion those stars will come back to television for a special appearance, which was the case this week for a special moment in front of a special audience.
Ring Of Honor Final Battle 2022 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It’s time to wrap up the Ring Of Honor year with its third event, as Final Battle closes us out. As you might expect, this is mainly going to be about AEW stars as Ring Of Honor is less a promotion than a really big and loosely connected angle on AEW TV at the moment. We have a double main event of FTR defending the Tag Team Titles against the Briscoes in a double dog collar match, plus Claudio Castagnoli challenging Chris Jericho for the Ring Of honor World Title. Yeah that should work. Let’s get to it.
William Regal Returning to WWE as Top Level Executive
Moving up in the world. As previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after his contract expires with AEW this month. However, it seems he will be returning to a different role than before. According to a report from PWInsider, Regal will have a Vice President position in the...
Double Trouble: Roman Reigns And Drew McIntyre Suffer Same Injury In Same Match
Two at once? Injuries are one of the worst things that you can see in wrestling and sometimes they can show up out of nowhere. Occasionally you can see them take place and know right when it happened, but there are also instances where you only find out after the fact. Now two top WWE stars are both on the shelf for the time being with identical injuries that showed up in different ways.
Gold Day: Six New Champions Crowned Over Two Different Events
Hand them over. Titles are one of the most important concepts in all of wrestling. They represent the best and often most talented stars in the promotion and are often the main focal points. It can mean a lot when a title changes hands and there are nights when several of them change hands during the same show. That was the case this weekend, with a special double shot.
AEW Rampage Results – December 9, 2022
We are a day away from Ring Of Honor Final Battle and odds are we are going to be seeing some of the very last build to the show. Other than that we have what should be a heck of a match between Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic Title against a mystery challenger. Let’s get to it.
