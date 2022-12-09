ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
CBS DFW

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
TACOMA, WA
RadarOnline

Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show

Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
LAS VEGAS, NV
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

David Archuleta slams people who left Christmas show after his gay ‘journey’ comments

David Archuleta has spoken out about fans who walked out of his Christmas show after he made an emotional speech about his gay “journey.” Archuleta is currently taking his “The More the Merrier” Christmas tour across venues in his home state of Utah. The musician said that dozens of guests left his recent show in Delta, located southwest of Salt Lake City, as he opened up about his story about coming out. He took to Instagram and Facebook on Thursday to share an upsetting email his manager received, complaining that his 15-minute speech at the end ruined the “incredible experience” of...
UTAH STATE

