Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus
Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
Backstreet Boys Christmas Special Dropped After Nick Carter Accused of Raping Autistic Fan
ABC has pulled the Backstreet Boys Holiday Special amid new rape allegations against band member Nick Carter. The network was set to air 'A Very Backstreet Holiday' on Dec. 14 but instead of seeing The Backstreet Boys performing songs from their Christmas album of the same name (released back in October), ABC will be running comedy reruns instead.
Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show
Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
David Archuleta slams people who left Christmas show after his gay ‘journey’ comments
David Archuleta has spoken out about fans who walked out of his Christmas show after he made an emotional speech about his gay “journey.” Archuleta is currently taking his “The More the Merrier” Christmas tour across venues in his home state of Utah. The musician said that dozens of guests left his recent show in Delta, located southwest of Salt Lake City, as he opened up about his story about coming out. He took to Instagram and Facebook on Thursday to share an upsetting email his manager received, complaining that his 15-minute speech at the end ruined the “incredible experience” of...
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's illness.
David Archuleta addresses fans who walked out of his Christmas show
The "American Idol" alum said he is "choosing not to hide" anymore.
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Aerosmith announced Thursday that they were canceling their final two shows of the year in Las Vegas because of concerns over singer Steven Tyler’s health. In a social media post, the group said: “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”...
Florence + The Machine Release Live Version of “Morning Elvis”with Ethel Cain
Florence + the Machine have released a spellbinding live performance of “Morning Elvis,” the final track on the band’s 2022 album, Dance Fever. For the song, frontwoman Florence Welch recruited the help of Southern Gothic siren Ethel Cain, who joined her on stage during the band’s Ball Arena show in Denver, Colorado, earlier this year.
