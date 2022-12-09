For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...

5 DAYS AGO