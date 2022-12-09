ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany

By Associated Press, CNN
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago
The Hill

What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate

The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
Arizona Mirror

As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all.

Kyrsten Sinema made official today what has been obvious for a long time: She’s not a Democrat. The announcement is certainly not shocking — she ran in 2018 on her independent streak and has legislated that way — but it will have huge electoral ramifications if she chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Most […] The post As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Washington Examiner

Sinema’s party switch has major presidential implications

Tea leaves, Tarot cards, and crystal balls all agree: Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Friday re-registration from Democratic to independent will reverberate in the 2024 presidential race. Sinema’s move could be an ominous one for the two-party-dominant system. Not since Ross Perot’s candidacies in 1992 and (to a lesser extent)...
Axios

Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
North Platte Telegraph

Things to know today: Griner wants to talk; Golden Globe noms today; NFL Week 14 recap; plus, winter storm sweeps US

Today is Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. A large winter storm system slammed into the western US over the weekend, blanketing mountain areas with heavy snow before taking aim at the South, where it's expected to bring severe weather, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes possible.
