Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany

White House says it has 'every reason to expect' Kyrsten Sinema will keep working with Biden as she leaves the Democratic party
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sen. Krysten Sinema has been a 'key partner' on the president's historic legislation.
AOC hits Sinema for leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent: 'People deserve more'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona senator announced her decision to become independent.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks Kyrsten Sinema's announcement to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent: 'She lays out no goals for Arizonans'
Sinema's party switch comes as she's up for re-election in Arizona in 2024 in what's likely to become a competitive race.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
A visual breakdown of what Kyrsten Sinema's Senate switch to Independent means to Democrats
After series of close races, Democrats will still retain control of Senate as Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema leaves the party
Sinema asked what she didn't like about party's direction. Hear her response
In a CNN exclusive, CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to discuss her decision to leave the Democratic Party.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all.
Kyrsten Sinema made official today what has been obvious for a long time: She’s not a Democrat. The announcement is certainly not shocking — she ran in 2018 on her independent streak and has legislated that way — but it will have huge electoral ramifications if she chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Most […] The post As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Beto Sideswipes Senators Manchin and Sinema While Fundraising for Georgia Senator Warnock
Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail. O'Rourke is employing his fundraising talents to support Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffsPhoto byMatt Johnson via wikimedia commons.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats to become an independent, undermining party's narrow Senate majority
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and registered as an Independent.
Washington Examiner
Sinema’s party switch has major presidential implications
Tea leaves, Tarot cards, and crystal balls all agree: Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Friday re-registration from Democratic to independent will reverberate in the 2024 presidential race. Sinema’s move could be an ominous one for the two-party-dominant system. Not since Ross Perot’s candidacies in 1992 and (to a lesser extent)...
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
Full Panel: Sen. Sinema’s decision matters more in Arizona than in Washington, D.C.
Just days after Democrats secured an outright majority in the Senate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) announced on Friday that she is changing her party affiliation. Leigh Ann Caldwell, Heidi Heitkamp, Michael Steele and Brahm Resnik join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the implications of Sen. Sinema’s announcement. Dec. 9, 2022.
North Platte Telegraph
Things to know today: Griner wants to talk; Golden Globe noms today; NFL Week 14 recap; plus, winter storm sweeps US
Today is Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. A large winter storm system slammed into the western US over the weekend, blanketing mountain areas with heavy snow before taking aim at the South, where it's expected to bring severe weather, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes possible.
