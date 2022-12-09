ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Man dead after crash into creek in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD arrests woman, search for two others following police chase

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/12/22: Piper Barrett has been arrested following this morning’s police chase. Officers continue to search for two other people in connection to the crime. Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brent Chamberlin on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one man was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. The victim is in his early 20s and was transported to the hospital by a...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot

A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Seen on Burglary and Personation

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm. According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KAY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Crews Making Progress On Improvement Project On Highway 51

Crews are making progress on a highway improvement project in Tulsa County. Osage SkyNews6 offered an overhead look at the work happening at the intersection of Highway 51 and 265th West Avenue. Highway 51 is down to one lane in each direction until work wraps up in the Spring.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
SAND SPRINGS, OK

