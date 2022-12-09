Read full article on original website
Authorities identify man who died in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities identified a man who died Monday after his truck went off a highway and into a creek in Wagoner County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of West 80th Street. According to...
Man dead after crash into creek in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
Body Found Under Bridge In Stillwater; Police Investigating
A body was found under a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near East Virginia Avenue and Perkins Road in Stillwater, according to police. The Stillwater Police Department responded to the area where a pedestrian reported that someone was under the bridge and unresponsive. Stillwater officers and detectives are currently...
TPD arrests woman, search for two others following police chase
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/12/22: Piper Barrett has been arrested following this morning’s police chase. Officers continue to search for two other people in connection to the crime. Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after...
Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brent Chamberlin on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
Woman Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say one person is in custody on Monday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen that was also involved in an armed robbery. Police say it all started around 3:30 a.m. when officers got an alert from their Flock Safety system about a vehicle that officers say was stolen in an armed robbery.
Man Injured After Shooting In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One man is injured after being shot near 8003 S. Wheeling Ave. in Tulsa on Monday evening, officers said. The suspect left the scene of the shooting in her own car, police said. Police have not released information on the suspect at this time. Police said they believe this is...
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
Police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one man was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. The victim is in his early 20s and was transported to the hospital by a...
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot
A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
Tulsa man arrested after TPD finds 11 grams of fentanyl, scales during traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. — A convicted felon is back in custody after Tulsa police found fentanyl and a gun during a traffic stop. Officers pulled Samuel Boykins, Junior over near 35th and Sheridan over the weekend. When officers approached Boykins, they found tin foil and a burnt straw in his...
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Burglary and Personation
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm. According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the...
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
Crews Making Progress On Improvement Project On Highway 51
Crews are making progress on a highway improvement project in Tulsa County. Osage SkyNews6 offered an overhead look at the work happening at the intersection of Highway 51 and 265th West Avenue. Highway 51 is down to one lane in each direction until work wraps up in the Spring.
Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
