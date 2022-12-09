ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucbjournal.com

Upper Cumberland Habitat ReStore moves to new location

Cookeville – The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) ReStore has moved into a new location. UCHFH celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday. ReStore is a donation center that accepts new and gently used items and uses the proceeds to build and quality affordable homes for families of the Upper Cumberland.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputies Earn TN Highway Safety Awards

(Rutherford County, TN) Five Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies enforcing traffic safety laws earned awards Tuesday from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Patrol Deputy Kody O’Donnell was selected as Deputy of the Year based on three traffic stops resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs and almost $300,000 cash. Patrol Cpl. John Wauchek received recognition for the Impaired Driver Award.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ogles faces possible campaign finance audit

U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports. The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Graduation Dates Set for Sumner County Schools

Do you have a Sumner County senior ready to toss their cap in the air this spring? Check out the dates, times and locations for all the Sumner County Schools graduation ceremonies below:. Thursday, May 18th:. White House High School. 7 p.m. at Long Hollow. Liberty Creek High School. 7...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
GILES COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Columbia Police Department Welcomes Two New Members

The Columbia Police Department welcomed two new members to their family this week. Assistant City Manager/City Recorder, Thad Jablonski, swore in the new officers during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022. Please join them in welcoming the newest additions to CPD. Pictured left to right: Ofc. April Boyle and...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Christmas Fun For Age 60+ At St. Clair Senior Center

(MURFREESBORO) There are plenty of fun activities going on seven days a week at the St. Clair Street Senior Center. One of those was a gingerbread house making contest...and WGNS News was there . . . Since 1980, the St. Clair Street Senior Center has been helping seniors live an...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Strong-Armed Robbery in Bedford County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery at the Pit Stop Market on December 9th at approximately 8:52 p.m. The suspect is a male, approximately 5’7” to 5’10” and 130-145 pounds. Any information please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. 931-684-3232.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Remains 7th Cheapest Market in Nation to Buy Gas

Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.84 per gallon, which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one month ago and 18 cents less than one year ago. In Rutherford County, the average...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Great 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade - See the Photos!

(MURFREESBORO) At 2:00 o'clock sharp on Sunday afternoon (12/11/2022) the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolled down historic East Main Street and around the town square. The theme was "Christmas Through The Years". Scroll down for more photos of the 2022 Christmas Parade this past Sunday and for a look back at the pictures of the parade in 2021!
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Franklin County Schools Employee Arrested for DUI

The Franklin County School System’s student information specialist/attendance director, Delinda Kay McDonald was arrested on Sunday night. She was charged with charged with driving under the influence by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy. Reports indicate that McDonald performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was released from...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy