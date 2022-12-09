Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
New industrial park coming to Murfreesboro
The 1.4 million square foot industry park will be located off Sulphur Springs Road near I-840.
ucbjournal.com
Upper Cumberland Habitat ReStore moves to new location
Cookeville – The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) ReStore has moved into a new location. UCHFH celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday. ReStore is a donation center that accepts new and gently used items and uses the proceeds to build and quality affordable homes for families of the Upper Cumberland.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputies Earn TN Highway Safety Awards
(Rutherford County, TN) Five Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies enforcing traffic safety laws earned awards Tuesday from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Patrol Deputy Kody O’Donnell was selected as Deputy of the Year based on three traffic stops resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs and almost $300,000 cash. Patrol Cpl. John Wauchek received recognition for the Impaired Driver Award.
Bedford Co. bridge down to one lane of traffic after mudslide
The bridge over Dryland Creek along U.S. Hwy 41A in Bedford County is narrowed to one lane after an embankment collapsed by a bridge Saturday.
williamsonhomepage.com
Ogles faces possible campaign finance audit
U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports. The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose...
WSMV
Homeowners deal with squatters in homes under construction in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some South Nashville homeowners are warning to keep a close eye on homes under construction. It’s something one couple believes may be a growing issue. It’s something one couple believes may become a growing issue. People have been sneaking into homes under construction and staying...
Nashville Parent
Graduation Dates Set for Sumner County Schools
Do you have a Sumner County senior ready to toss their cap in the air this spring? Check out the dates, times and locations for all the Sumner County Schools graduation ceremonies below:. Thursday, May 18th:. White House High School. 7 p.m. at Long Hollow. Liberty Creek High School. 7...
radio7media.com
Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Columbia Police Department Welcomes Two New Members
The Columbia Police Department welcomed two new members to their family this week. Assistant City Manager/City Recorder, Thad Jablonski, swore in the new officers during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022. Please join them in welcoming the newest additions to CPD. Pictured left to right: Ofc. April Boyle and...
wgnsradio.com
Christmas Fun For Age 60+ At St. Clair Senior Center
(MURFREESBORO) There are plenty of fun activities going on seven days a week at the St. Clair Street Senior Center. One of those was a gingerbread house making contest...and WGNS News was there . . . Since 1980, the St. Clair Street Senior Center has been helping seniors live an...
Strong-Armed Robbery in Bedford County
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery at the Pit Stop Market on December 9th at approximately 8:52 p.m. The suspect is a male, approximately 5’7” to 5’10” and 130-145 pounds. Any information please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. 931-684-3232.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Remains 7th Cheapest Market in Nation to Buy Gas
Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.84 per gallon, which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one month ago and 18 cents less than one year ago. In Rutherford County, the average...
Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high
It's been a wild year in real estate. Prices skyrocketed, interest rates shot up, and realtors say that the show is not over yet.
wgnsradio.com
Great 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade - See the Photos!
(MURFREESBORO) At 2:00 o'clock sharp on Sunday afternoon (12/11/2022) the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolled down historic East Main Street and around the town square. The theme was "Christmas Through The Years". Scroll down for more photos of the 2022 Christmas Parade this past Sunday and for a look back at the pictures of the parade in 2021!
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
At Least One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Rutherford County(Rutherford County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Rutherford County on Monday morning. The collision involved two vehicles. The accident happened at Old Hickory Boulevard on Interstate 24 in La Vergne at around 2 a.m.
Franklin County Schools Employee Arrested for DUI
The Franklin County School System’s student information specialist/attendance director, Delinda Kay McDonald was arrested on Sunday night. She was charged with charged with driving under the influence by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy. Reports indicate that McDonald performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was released from...
1 killed in crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
Pedestrians call for safety measures after man hit in crosswalk on Shelby Avenue
Pedestrians are calling for safety measures to be put in place after a man was hit in a crosswalk.
