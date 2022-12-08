Read full article on original website
Related
What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?
The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.
Dutch King orders investigation into the royals' colonial past
AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch King Willem-Alexander has commissioned an independent research into the role of the royal family in the colonial past of the Netherlands, the Dutch government's information service (RVD) said on Tuesday.
80 years since daring 'cockleshell' raid on Nazi ships in France
France marks next week the 80th anniversary of a daring World War II raid by British Royal Marines, who slipped past German patrols up the Gironde estuary to mine crucial supply ships. Although "the Germans were everywhere", it had been "unthinkable" for them that the Allies would even attempt such a raid, he adds.
France 24
The 'mad' prince behind an attempt to overthrow the German state
A prince dismissed by his own family as a "mad old man" has emerged as a central figure in an alleged plot to overthrow the German government. He was arrested along with other alleged plotters – including a right-wing ex-MP and former soldiers – in a nationwide operation carried out by thousands of security forces on Wednesday.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Smithonian
These 84-Year-Old Nazi Photos Paint a Harrowing Picture of Kristallnacht
On November 9 and 10, 1938, Nazis wreaked havoc on thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, homes and synagogues throughout Germany and Austria. Mobs attacked Jewish families, looted and vandalized shops and torched buildings. Some 30,000 Jewish men were rounded up and sent to concentration camps. In the end,. Jews were killed...
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum
Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms. On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
French Astronomer who Accurately Predicted 'Hitler's Rise to Power' and '9/11 Attack' foresaw a 'Great War' in 2023
The popular French astronomer who is believed to have predicted several events has foreseen a ‘great war’ in 2023. Michel de Nostradame, who is widely known as Nostradame, is believed to have predicted World War II, the 9/11 attack, the rise of Adolf Hitler, the assassination of John F Kennedy, the French revolution, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronavirus pandemic in his book, Les Prophéties, which was published in 1555.
Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vladimir Putin Concedes Peace Deal Likely Needed to End Ongoing War In Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed the Kremlin will likely need to reach an agreement with Ukraine regarding the ongoing war between the two countries, adding he feels betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements. While speaking at the same press conference, he also acknowledged a number of issues currently facing the Russian military.
When the People of France Danced to Death
An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.
Explainer-Germany's Reichsbuerger: Searching for an emperor and fascinated by guns
BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The 25 suspects detained in Germany on Wednesday for allegedly plotting to overthrow the state subscribed to a mixed bag of conspiracy theories, with the Reichsbuerger and QAnon ideologies among them, authorities said.
France 24
German hostage held in Sahel since 2018 freed, NGO says
A German humanitarian worker held hostage in the Sahel for more than four-and-a-half years has been freed, his organisation said on Saturday. Jorg Lange, 63, "can return to his family", said Bianca Kaltschmitt, director general of the NGO Help, thanking Germany's foreign ministry, criminal police and the authorities in Mali, Niger and other neighbouring countries for contributing to his release.
Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil's capital
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police's headquarters in capital city Brasilia
France 24
Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep
Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
Comments / 0