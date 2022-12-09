Read full article on original website
Nick Carter's Attorney Breaks Silence On Rape Allegations: 'It's Not Only Legally Meritless But Entirely Untrue'
Nick Carter has strongly denied recent rape accusations that have been brought to light by a then-underage fan, Shannon Ruth. The Backstreet Boys member's attorney, Michael Holtz, confirmed, “this claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue” in a statement released Thursday, December 8.“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time," the 42-year-old singer's attorney continued in regard to the fan's lawsuit against Carter for alleged sexual...
iheart.com
Nick Carter Sued For 2001 Alleged Rape
Nick Carter has been accused of raping a minor in 2001. Shannon Ruth, now 39, alleges that Carter invited her onto his tour bus after a concert, offered her a drink the singer called “VIP Juice”, and then pulled down his pants and exposed himself before forcing himself on her. Ruth, who is autistic and has cerebral palsy, was 17 at the time. She says he also infected her with HPV.
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter accused of raping teen in 2001
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been accused of raping a then-17-year-old girl in Tacoma, Washington, in 2001.
The Hollywood Gossip
Nick Carter Sued For Rape of Underage, Autistic Fan
Shocking news out of the music world today, as Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been accused of raping an underage fan in 2001. In a newly-filed lawsuit and a press conference that was livestreamed on Facebook, Shannon “Shay” Ruth alleged that Carter sexually assaulted her when they met backstage at a concert when she was just 17 years old.
