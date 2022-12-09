Read full article on original website
N.H. House Republican and Democratic leaders unite on marijuana legalization bill
The top Republican and Democrat in New Hampshire's House of Representatives are teaming up to introduce a bill to legalize the possession and retail sale of marijuana in New Hampshire. The bill, which has yet to be released, already has the backing of a coalition that includes the liberal American...
Local officials pledge to foster more respectful public meetings in Connecticut
Officials from more than 50 Connecticut cities and towns have pledged to foster more respectful civil engagement in their communities. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, the state’s largest association of cities and towns is responsible for the pledge. The CCM “Civility Pledge” is in response to an increase in...
A Columbine parent reflects on the decade since Sandy Hook school shooting
Ten years ago, 20 children and six adults were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. In the decade since, the U.S. has slowly passed more federal gun control measures. But it’s also seen many mass shootings at schools, including Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas.
N.J. lawmaker sees all gun owners as homicidal | Letter
In his recent guest column, “N.J.’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives,” Assemblyman John F. McKeon, D-Essex, expressed the badly flawed position held by typical anti-gun activists, insulting citizens who own firearms legally and exercise their Second Amendment rights with violent criminals.
themainewire.com
Lockman: Janet Mills’ “Winter Emergency” a Welfare Bonanza at the Expense of Nursing Homes
The biennial clown show on the banks of the Kennebec opened last week at the Statehouse with scores of newcomers joining the all-too-familiar cast of characters. Wednesday, December 7th was a long day of pomp and circumstance, melodrama, hand-wringing, pearl-clutching, demogoguery, finger-pointing, virtue-signaling, and grandstanding. The three-ring circus was topped off with a grand finale late in the evening, as a chorus of veteran clowns belted out graphic descriptions of Mainers freezing to death in their homes and on the streets when the weather turns cold in January.
To address racial equity in health, the CT legislature is expected to take up these key goals
State legislators are expected to address medication affordability and nursing shortages this upcoming session, according to the Commission on Racial Equity in Public Health. The 28-member group was established by Gov. Ned Lamont in a 2021 bill that declared racism a public health crisis in Connecticut. Members said the Connecticut...
Ten years after the mass school shooting at Sandy Hook, the town has erected a memorial
The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., took place 10 years ago this Wednesday. Letters, artwork and other objects poured into the town from strangers across the country in the subsequent days. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU reports that many of those items have now ended up in a different form, as part of a memorial honoring the tragedy's victims.
$10 million funds 41 community projects in the Long Island Sound watershed
Over $10 million in federal grants will fund 41 projects in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont to improve the health and environment of the Long Island Sound. It’s the second largest estuary — where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean — on the East Coast, and home to millions of people and a diversity of wildlife living on its coast.
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
How have Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema's politics evolved over the years?
ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced she's leaving the party to become an independent. She's always been an independent thinker in a state that proudly encouraged so-called maverick politicians. Let's talk more about this with Ron Hansen, national political reporter with the Arizona Republic. Good morning, Ron.
South Central Pennsylvanians urged by officials to check broadband coverage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are urging people in south central Pennsylvania to check their broadband coverage before the new year. Representatives from the York County Regional Police met with members of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority today to discuss how greater coverage in the area could benefit people.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvanians reminded to review FCC broadband map before Jan. 13
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map. “I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said...
Connecticut receives $127 million in CVS, Walgreens opioid payments
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced CVS and Walgreens will pay more than $10 billion nationwide to fight the opioid epidemic, with Connecticut receiving nearly $130 million. The money will be used to fund opioid addiction treatment and prevention across the state. “As with prior opioid settlement funds, Connecticut’s $127...
Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members
'As a member of the LGBTQ community, I’m just very excited and proud to be a part of this,' team member Eric Gutshall said. The post Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Politics chat: What Sinema's departure means for Democrats; Congress faces a budget deadline
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema rocked the political world two days ago when she announced she'd leave the Democratic Party to become an independent. The move is not expected to matter much on Capitol Hill right now, but it could in 2024. To explain, we now turn to NPR political correspondent Susan Davis. Good morning, Sue.
Reformist farmers in California are rethinking water
A local election in rural California caught our attention last month. Farmers ousted the longtime leaders of the organization that supplies their irrigation water, which may sound small, but as Dan Charles reports, it's a sign of something bigger - farmers reacting to a hotter climate. DAN CHARLES, BYLINE: Westlands...
themainewire.com
Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase
TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NASA rocket launch on Tuesday may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If the forecast for Tuesday holds, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket was rescheduled and is now slated to be launched Tuesday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Tuesday there are backup launch days through Dec. 20.
