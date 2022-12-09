ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NJ.com

N.J. lawmaker sees all gun owners as homicidal | Letter

In his recent guest column, “N.J.’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives,” Assemblyman John F. McKeon, D-Essex, expressed the badly flawed position held by typical anti-gun activists, insulting citizens who own firearms legally and exercise their Second Amendment rights with violent criminals.
themainewire.com

Lockman: Janet Mills' "Winter Emergency" a Welfare Bonanza at the Expense of Nursing Homes

The biennial clown show on the banks of the Kennebec opened last week at the Statehouse with scores of newcomers joining the all-too-familiar cast of characters. Wednesday, December 7th was a long day of pomp and circumstance, melodrama, hand-wringing, pearl-clutching, demogoguery, finger-pointing, virtue-signaling, and grandstanding. The three-ring circus was topped off with a grand finale late in the evening, as a chorus of veteran clowns belted out graphic descriptions of Mainers freezing to death in their homes and on the streets when the weather turns cold in January.
MAINE STATE
Connecticut Public

Ten years after the mass school shooting at Sandy Hook, the town has erected a memorial

The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., took place 10 years ago this Wednesday. Letters, artwork and other objects poured into the town from strangers across the country in the subsequent days. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU reports that many of those items have now ended up in a different form, as part of a memorial honoring the tragedy's victims.
NEWTOWN, CT
CBS Pittsburgh

Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvanians reminded to review FCC broadband map before Jan. 13

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map. “I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Reformist farmers in California are rethinking water

A local election in rural California caught our attention last month. Farmers ousted the longtime leaders of the organization that supplies their irrigation water, which may sound small, but as Dan Charles reports, it's a sign of something bigger - farmers reacting to a hotter climate. DAN CHARLES, BYLINE: Westlands...
CALIFORNIA STATE
themainewire.com

Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
MAINE STATE
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy's electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase

TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NASA rocket launch on Tuesday may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If the forecast for Tuesday holds, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket was rescheduled and is now slated to be launched Tuesday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Tuesday there are backup launch days through Dec. 20.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
