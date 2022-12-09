Read full article on original website
Report reveals SC smokers will spend over $125k on cigarettes over course of lifetime
A team at Weiss & Paarz shared alarming numbers of what South Carolina residents spend on smoking during their lifetime. According to the report, smokers in the state will spend $126,861.80 on cigarettes, $201,710.26 on vaping, and $109,842.07 on marijuana. 11 years of college tuition could be paid off with...
14-year-old girl reported missing from West Ashley
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies are asking for help from the community in locating a missing, runaway juvenile. Christine King, 14, was reported missing from West Ashley after her grandfather last saw her on Saturday afternoon leaving her home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. CCSO says...
Florida man gets decade in prison for shipping himself several pounds of meth, DOJ says
TAMPA, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he tried to ship himself several pounds of meth. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday that Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Gas prices in South Carolina continue to decline: GasBuddy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With Christmas quickly approaching, drivers continued to see gas prices drop last week. The average gasoline prices throughout South Carolina dropped by 10.1 cents per gallon , according to a GasBuddy survey. Gas is 39.2 cents per gallon cheaper than last month and 9.5 cents...
Seller beware: Payment scams targeting online marketplace sellers in SC
(WPDE) — Online sellers in South Carolina are being warned to watch out for marketplace scammers from Zelle. The South Carolina Dept. of Consumer Affairs said scammers are pretending to be a buyer and claims they need to be reimbursed to cover the seller's "business upgrade" on a Zelle account.
Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas: AAA
Nearly 1.8 million South Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more away between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA predictions. This is an increase of 68,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are predicted to...
DHEC announces that all health departments are now equipped with 'OD safety kits'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday morning that all counties are now equipped with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits. Each kit contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, instructions on how to use both,...
Electing a 'cis white male' sends 'wrong message,' Pennsylvania school board member says
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — A Pennsylvania school board member has resigned following her refusal to back a fellow member for board president due to him being a "cis white male." The Upper Moreland School District (UMSD), located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, reorganized its school board leadership Tuesday...
200 soldiers receive holiday meal from Soldiers' Angels
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The holidays are all about giving, whether that’s gifts to family and friends or giving back to the community. Today, 200 veterans got a gift to help make sure they could celebrate the holidays and enjoy a meal with their loved ones. A parking...
AHA + CCPL Blood Pressure Program
We are really excited about this program as a way to reach people where they are. Patrons at 3 library branches, Edisto, McClellanville, and Hollywood will have the opportunity to now check out blood pressure kits with their library cards. The kits include a blood pressure cuff, tracking materials and...
