TAMPA, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he tried to ship himself several pounds of meth. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday that Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

