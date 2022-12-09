ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

abcnews4.com

14-year-old girl reported missing from West Ashley

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies are asking for help from the community in locating a missing, runaway juvenile. Christine King, 14, was reported missing from West Ashley after her grandfather last saw her on Saturday afternoon leaving her home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. CCSO says...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Gas prices in South Carolina continue to decline: GasBuddy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With Christmas quickly approaching, drivers continued to see gas prices drop last week. The average gasoline prices throughout South Carolina dropped by 10.1 cents per gallon , according to a GasBuddy survey. Gas is 39.2 cents per gallon cheaper than last month and 9.5 cents...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas: AAA

Nearly 1.8 million South Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more away between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA predictions. This is an increase of 68,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are predicted to...
abcnews4.com

200 soldiers receive holiday meal from Soldiers' Angels

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The holidays are all about giving, whether that’s gifts to family and friends or giving back to the community. Today, 200 veterans got a gift to help make sure they could celebrate the holidays and enjoy a meal with their loved ones. A parking...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

AHA + CCPL Blood Pressure Program

We are really excited about this program as a way to reach people where they are. Patrons at 3 library branches, Edisto, McClellanville, and Hollywood will have the opportunity to now check out blood pressure kits with their library cards. The kits include a blood pressure cuff, tracking materials and...
HOLLYWOOD, SC

