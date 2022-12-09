Read full article on original website
$10 million funds 41 community projects in the Long Island Sound watershed
Over $10 million in federal grants will fund 41 projects in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont to improve the health and environment of the Long Island Sound. It’s the second largest estuary — where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean — on the East Coast, and home to millions of people and a diversity of wildlife living on its coast.
Local officials pledge to foster more respectful public meetings in Connecticut
Officials from more than 50 Connecticut cities and towns have pledged to foster more respectful civil engagement in their communities. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, the state’s largest association of cities and towns is responsible for the pledge. The CCM “Civility Pledge” is in response to an increase in...
Michigan's Department of Transportation is cutting back on road salt
Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Millions of Americans are bracing for winter storm Diaz. And when you get the alert for a snowstorm, the first thing you may do is look for some salt to make your driveway, well, more drivable. The Michigan D.O.T. is trying to cut back on using salt on roads. Their solution - beet juice. That's right. Officials say using beet juice mixed with salt helps maintain the ecosystem and protect the infrastructure while treating the roads. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
To address racial equity in health, the CT legislature is expected to take up these key goals
State legislators are expected to address medication affordability and nursing shortages this upcoming session, according to the Commission on Racial Equity in Public Health. The 28-member group was established by Gov. Ned Lamont in a 2021 bill that declared racism a public health crisis in Connecticut. Members said the Connecticut...
CT DOC chief: Hotel program abuse could lead to criminal charges
Connecticut Department of Correction commissioner Angel Quiros has said his agency would recommend criminal charges against any employees implicated in fraud while using a pandemic hotel program created to quarantine prison workers. “There will be a referral to outside law enforcement if we find any evidence of fraud,” Quiros told...
N.H. House Republican and Democratic leaders unite on marijuana legalization bill
The top Republican and Democrat in New Hampshire's House of Representatives are teaming up to introduce a bill to legalize the possession and retail sale of marijuana in New Hampshire. The bill, which has yet to be released, already has the backing of a coalition that includes the liberal American...
What the future looks like with the new normal of hotter, drier and longer droughts
More than half of the continental United States is currently experiencing drought, according to official measurements. Scientists say the situation can teach us how to prepare for a drier, hotter future as the earth continues to warm. Elizabeth Rembert of Harvest Public Media reports from Nebraska. ELIZABETH REMBERT, BYLINE: I'm...
Here's how much snow fell in Connecticut during the first winter storm of the season
Up to 7 inches of snow fell Sunday evening in parts of Connecticut, the region's first significant snow for the season, and that led to several school delays Monday morning. There were reports of slippery road conditions across parts of the state as well. In terms of accumulation, Canton appeared...
The Nooksack tribe in Washington is attempting to evict people from tribal homes
The Nooksack tribe in Washington state is removing dozens of people from the tribe because it disputes their ancestral ties. The move could also force them out of tribal housing. Lilly Ana Fowler from member station KNKX has more. LILLY ANA FOWLER, BYLINE: The Nooksack tribe is based in Deming,...
Ten years after the mass school shooting at Sandy Hook, the town has erected a memorial
The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., took place 10 years ago this Wednesday. Letters, artwork and other objects poured into the town from strangers across the country in the subsequent days. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU reports that many of those items have now ended up in a different form, as part of a memorial honoring the tragedy's victims.
Politics chat: What Sinema's departure means for Democrats; Congress faces a budget deadline
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema rocked the political world two days ago when she announced she'd leave the Democratic Party to become an independent. The move is not expected to matter much on Capitol Hill right now, but it could in 2024. To explain, we now turn to NPR political correspondent Susan Davis. Good morning, Sue.
How have Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema's politics evolved over the years?
ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced she's leaving the party to become an independent. She's always been an independent thinker in a state that proudly encouraged so-called maverick politicians. Let's talk more about this with Ron Hansen, national political reporter with the Arizona Republic. Good morning, Ron.
To many Arizonans, Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party was predictable
Democrats woke up Friday to the news that one of its members had fled for more independent pastures. Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced that she left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent. That move came just days after Democrats were celebrating their win in the Georgia runoff, when Senator Raphael Warnock held off a stiff challenge from a Trump-backed challenger. And it complicates things for Democrats who were once again left with a razor-thin majority in the Senate. But although many in the national political universe seem shocked, some people, especially in Arizona, weren't surprised at all. From member station KJZZ, Michel Marizco has this report.
