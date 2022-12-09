Read full article on original website
Related
CT DOC chief: Hotel program abuse could lead to criminal charges
Connecticut Department of Correction commissioner Angel Quiros has said his agency would recommend criminal charges against any employees implicated in fraud while using a pandemic hotel program created to quarantine prison workers. “There will be a referral to outside law enforcement if we find any evidence of fraud,” Quiros told...
$10 million funds 41 community projects in the Long Island Sound watershed
Over $10 million in federal grants will fund 41 projects in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont to improve the health and environment of the Long Island Sound. It’s the second largest estuary — where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean — on the East Coast, and home to millions of people and a diversity of wildlife living on its coast.
COVID cases are up since Thanksgiving. Lamont says no to mask mandate
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said there is no “need at this point” for an indoor mask mandate despite an increase of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, a viral respiratory illness that is dangerous to children under age two. There are over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 compared to...
Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor as the city grapples with homelessness
Karen Bass was sworn in as the mayor of Los Angeles on Sunday, becoming the first woman in the role. Bass, a Democrat who was a longtime Congresswoman, secured 54.8% of the vote in November. She begins her term amid an intensifying homelessness crisis and a shake-up in city council, after three members were caught on tape having a racist conversation.
The Nooksack tribe in Washington is attempting to evict people from tribal homes
The Nooksack tribe in Washington state is removing dozens of people from the tribe because it disputes their ancestral ties. The move could also force them out of tribal housing. Lilly Ana Fowler from member station KNKX has more. LILLY ANA FOWLER, BYLINE: The Nooksack tribe is based in Deming,...
A Columbine parent reflects on the decade since Sandy Hook school shooting
Ten years ago, 20 children and six adults were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. In the decade since, the U.S. has slowly passed more federal gun control measures. But it’s also seen many mass shootings at schools, including Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas.
N.H. House Republican and Democratic leaders unite on marijuana legalization bill
The top Republican and Democrat in New Hampshire's House of Representatives are teaming up to introduce a bill to legalize the possession and retail sale of marijuana in New Hampshire. The bill, which has yet to be released, already has the backing of a coalition that includes the liberal American...
How have Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema's politics evolved over the years?
ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced she's leaving the party to become an independent. She's always been an independent thinker in a state that proudly encouraged so-called maverick politicians. Let's talk more about this with Ron Hansen, national political reporter with the Arizona Republic. Good morning, Ron.
CT defense companies likely to get boost from federal spending bill
Connecticut’s major defense companies as well as the supply chain that reinforces the industry would receive a major boost from a bill that Congress must pass annually to authorize the budget for military spending. The National Defense Authorization Act authorizes a total of $858 billion that includes a 4.6%...
To many Arizonans, Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party was predictable
Democrats woke up Friday to the news that one of its members had fled for more independent pastures. Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced that she left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent. That move came just days after Democrats were celebrating their win in the Georgia runoff, when Senator Raphael Warnock held off a stiff challenge from a Trump-backed challenger. And it complicates things for Democrats who were once again left with a razor-thin majority in the Senate. But although many in the national political universe seem shocked, some people, especially in Arizona, weren't surprised at all. From member station KJZZ, Michel Marizco has this report.
Ten years after the mass school shooting at Sandy Hook, the town has erected a memorial
The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., took place 10 years ago this Wednesday. Letters, artwork and other objects poured into the town from strangers across the country in the subsequent days. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU reports that many of those items have now ended up in a different form, as part of a memorial honoring the tragedy's victims.
Connecticut receives $127 million in CVS, Walgreens opioid payments
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced CVS and Walgreens will pay more than $10 billion nationwide to fight the opioid epidemic, with Connecticut receiving nearly $130 million. The money will be used to fund opioid addiction treatment and prevention across the state. “As with prior opioid settlement funds, Connecticut’s $127...
Transition, planning continues for Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey
As departing lawmakers make their final speeches on Beacon Hill this week. Transition and planning continue for the governor-elect. This week, members of the Massachusetts House who are departing will make their farewell speeches. With lots of extra space at the statehouse, Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll have moved into an office. Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says this move is customary and doesn’t provide any proximal advantages for Healey and Driscoll in these last weeks leading up to the inauguration.
Here's how much snow fell in Connecticut during the first winter storm of the season
Up to 7 inches of snow fell Sunday evening in parts of Connecticut, the region's first significant snow for the season, and that led to several school delays Monday morning. There were reports of slippery road conditions across parts of the state as well. In terms of accumulation, Canton appeared...
To address racial equity in health, the CT legislature is expected to take up these key goals
State legislators are expected to address medication affordability and nursing shortages this upcoming session, according to the Commission on Racial Equity in Public Health. The 28-member group was established by Gov. Ned Lamont in a 2021 bill that declared racism a public health crisis in Connecticut. Members said the Connecticut...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0