French Polynesia’s new scheduled carrier Air Moana in the last few days revised planned operation when it begins operation in mid-February 2023. Planned service launch on 13FEB23 remains unchanged, however it will now initially connect Papeete with Bora Bora, Raiatea and Rangiroa. Planned service to The Marquesas – Hiva Oa and Nuku Hiva, will now commence in late-March 2023, respectively. Service between Bora Bora and Moorea will now commence in late-March, 5 weeks later than planned.

12 HOURS AGO