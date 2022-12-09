Read full article on original website
Cathay Pacific Group 1Q23 Japan Passenger Service Update – 12DEC22
Cathay Pacific in the last few days updated planned service to Japan during the first quarter of 2023. Between 01JAN23 and 25MAR23, planned operation as of 12DEC22 as follows. 4 weekly A350-900XWB (5 from 02MAR23) Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai. 26 weekly A330/350-900XWB/777-300ER (22 from 01FEB23) Hong Kong –...
Flyr Schedules Seasonal Oslo – Rhodes Service in NS23
Norwegian carrier Flyr in Northern summer 2023 season intends to offer Oslo – Rhodes seasonal service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airline intends to offer 2 weekly flights between 22JUN23 and 13AUG23. Reservation on the airline’s website is not available. FS1514 OSL0745 – 1300RHO 73H 4.
Jet2.com Expands Burgas Service in 3Q23
Jet2.com in the 3rd quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Burgas in Bulgaria, where the airline schedules additional 4 weekly flights from the UK, including the following. Birmingham – Burgas 24JUL23 – 25SEP23 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, 737-800 LS1267 BHX0800 – 1325BOJ 73H 15...
Air Moana Moves Marquesas Service Launch to late-March 2023
French Polynesia’s new scheduled carrier Air Moana in the last few days revised planned operation when it begins operation in mid-February 2023. Planned service launch on 13FEB23 remains unchanged, however it will now initially connect Papeete with Bora Bora, Raiatea and Rangiroa. Planned service to The Marquesas – Hiva Oa and Nuku Hiva, will now commence in late-March 2023, respectively. Service between Bora Bora and Moorea will now commence in late-March, 5 weeks later than planned.
Arkia Plans Regular Berlin Service in NS23
Arkia Israeli Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add Tel Aviv – Berlin route, scheduled up to 3 weekly flights. Initially the airline will operate 4 round-trip flights in April 2023 with Boeing 737-800, switching to regular 3 weekly flights from 26MAY23. Airbus A321neo to operate this...
Wizz Air Expands Tirana Network in 3Q23
Wizz Air in the 3rd quarter of 2023 is launching 6 new routes at Tirana, as the airline enhances network offering in Albania. Operated by Airbus A321neo, planned new routes include the following. Tirana – Brindisi eff 03JUL23 3 weekly A321neo. W64817 TIA1450 – 1550BDS 32Q 15. W64817...
Scoot 1Q23 Hong Kong Service Changes – 12DEC22
Scoot in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting service on Singapore – Hong Kong route, which sees planned 2nd daily service resumption scheduled from 01JAN23, instead of 01FEB23. The 2nd daily flight, TR980/981, is scheduled with Airbus A321neo aircraft. The airline will also adjust operational aircraft on existing...
Israir Resumes Bergen / Oslo Service in NS23
Israir in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume scheduled charter service to Norway, including flights to Bergen and Oslo. Tel Aviv – Bergen 737-800 operates every 2 weeks between 04JUL23 and 15AUG23 (Last served until August 2019) 6H227 TLV1300 – 1720BGO 738 2. 6H228 BGO1820 – 0035+1TLV...
Korean Air NS23 Oceania Service Changes – 13DEC22
Korean Air today (13DEC22) gradually filed planned long-haul service for Northern summer 2023 season. Based on today’s adjustment, the airline closes reservations on Seoul Incheon – Brisbane route between 26MAR23 and 28OCT23. This route was filed as 5 weekly flights with Airbus A330-300. KE407 ICN2005 – 0650+1BNE 333...
AerLingus NS23 Trans-Atlantic Operation Changes – 13DEC22
AerLingus in Northern summer 2023 season is increasing service to North America, based on comparison to 2022. Selected changes listed below may have been reported on AeroRoutes in the last few weeks. Dublin – Chicago O’Hare Increase from 12 to 13 weekly (14 from 01AUG23), A330-300 Dublin –...
Air Serbia NS23 Greece Network Expansion
Air Serbia yesterday (13DEC22) opened reservation 4 new routes to Greece, scheduled on seasonal basis between June and September 2023. Planned operation as follows. Belgrade – Chania 04JUN23 – 25SEP23 3 weekly A320. JU754 BEG1200 – 1450CHQ 320 7. JU754 BEG1300 – 1550CHQ 320 14. JU755...
Norse Atlantic UK Tentatively Files Schedules in NS23
Norse Atlantic Airways in the OAG tentatively filed flight numbers under Z0-coded flight numbers from 25MAR23, operated by Norse Atlantic UK. In the OAG, service is listed as London Gatwick – New York JFK Z0701 in both directions with similar schedule, although further adjustment will be filed in coming weeks.
Qantas Tentatively Schedules Darwin – Singapore Service From June 2023
Qantas in Northern summer 2023 season intends to add Darwin – Singapore service, on board Alliance Airlines Embraer E190 aircraft. Subject to government approval and slated to open for reservation soon, the airline would offer 1 daily flight from 23JUN23. QF353 DRW1820 – 2140SIN E90 D. QF354 SIN2240...
JetBlue Expands American Airlines Codeshare From late-Dec 2022
JetBlue Airways later this month is expanding codeshare partnership with American Airlines, covering additional international routes to/from New York JFK. Planned new codeshare routes are scheduled to commence on 19DEC22. JetBlue operated by American Airlines. New York JFK – Delhi. New York JFK – Mexico City. New York...
Emirates SkyCargo NW22 Brasil Routing Changes
Emirates SkyCargo in Northern winter 2022/23 season adjusted operational routing to Brasil. Since 10NOV22, the airline has been operating Dubai al Maktoum – Accra – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Quito – Aguadilla – Amsterdam – Dubai al Maktoum routing, with Boeing 777 Freighter operates once weekly.
Viva Aerobus Dec 2022 Mexico City Santa Lucia Network Additions
Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus in December 2022 is adding a pair of new routes from Mexico City Santa Lucia (Felipe Angeles International Airport), with flights to Havana and Tijuana being offered. Mexico City Santa Lucia – Havana eff 01DEC22 1 daily A320. VB9231 NLU0845 – 1235HAV 320 D...
Air Corsica Schedules Seville Charters in 1Q23
Air Corsica in the first quarter of 2023 plans to offer one-time charter flights to Seville, as it schedules Airbus A320 operation from both Ajaccio and Figari. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate following flights. Ajaccio – Seville. XK810 AJA0800 – 1010SVQ 320. 26JAN23. XK811 SVQ1330 – 1530AJA 320...
