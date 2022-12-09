Read full article on original website
Jared Gordon reacts to controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett: ‘I was robbed’
Jared Gordon had no doubt that he should have won his fight against Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 282 main event. Despite an overwhelming majority of media members scoring the fight in Gordon’s favor, according to MMA Decisions, it was Pimblett who ultimately got the nod with all three judges giving him the win with 29-28 scorecards across the board.
Heck of a Morning: Was Glover Teixeira UFC 282’s biggest winner?
UFC 282 is in the books, and while controversy filled the T-Mobile Arena in the final two fights of the evening, Glover Teixeira ended the night by getting exactly what he wanted without even having to compete. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck...
Rankings Show: How low do you go for Paddy Pimblett? Plus LHW silliness, MMA’s worst division, futures, more
Paddy Pimblett isn’t a top-15 lightweight. That much is clear after his controversial win over Jared Gordon. But just how far down the 155-pound ladder do you have to drop to find his place in the global lightweight ranks?. Yes, the MMA Fighting Rankings Show is back after another...
Rankings Shakeup: Should Magomed Ankalaev be the new No. 2 light heavyweight in the world?
What on earth are we supposed to do with the light heavyweight division?. UFC 282 was supposed to inject a little clarity into the 205-pound ranks after Jiri Prochazka’s untimely shoulder injury thrust the weight class into chaos. Instead, it’s only left us more confused than ever, with the UFC having pivoted from one impromptu title fight to another following Magomed Ankalaev’s split draw with Jan Blachowicz this past Saturday. Now it’s suddenly Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill (sorry, Anthony Smith) who are slated to vie for the still-vacant belt on January 21 at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Israel Adesanya’s head coach: Khamzat Chimaev ‘rising star, but he’s done literally nothing at middleweight’
Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman believes it’s a no-brainer to run back the memorable UFC 281 main event between Adesanya and the new middleweight champion Alex Pereira next, not Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Adesanya was minutes away from defeating his longtime combat sports rival in November before...
BKFC making serious push to pursue Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez in free agency
Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez are two of the biggest names in free agency across all of combat sports and BKFC is making a concerted effort to potentially sign both of them. The bare-knuckle promotion has gone after high-profile free agents previously and now BKFC President Dave Feldman believes his organization could ultimately offer somebody like Diaz the kind of money and opportunity that he wants after leaving the UFC. While Diaz has been frequently linked to a possible boxing match against Jake Paul, Feldman feels that BKFC could give him an even better option with a higher back end financially.
Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t expect Alex Pereira to stay champ for long: ‘I think Robert Whittaker beats him’
Following a third-round submission win over Darren Till at UFC 282, Dricus Du Plessis has his sights set on top 10 competition – and hopefully a title shot within the next year. With a perfect 4-0 record inside the octagon, the 28-year-old fighter from South Africa wants to make...
Morning Report: Glover Teixeira reacts to sudden title shot after UFC 282 fiasco: ‘Let the universe take care of things’
Glover Teixeira is obviously thrilled with the sudden turn of events this past weekend. At UFC 282, Teixeira was supposed to rematch Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title, but when Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and vacated the title, things went awry. Teixeira turned down a late notice change of opponent to Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt and so the UFC instead passed him over, instead having Ankalaev face Jan Blachowicz for the title. But then Blachowicz and Ankalaev fought to a split draw, leaving the belt vacant, and so immediately afterwards, UFC President Dana White announced that Teixeira would instead face Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 for the belt. And of course, Teixeira is quite happy with his good fortune.
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 282
After a finish-filled 10-fight start at UFC 282, the final two bouts were the only to go to the judges’ scorecards where controversy reigned supreme — leading to a light heavyweight division still not having an official UFC champion. With Dana White putting a new championship bout on the books for UFC 283, where do Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev go from here?
Robbery Review: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon at UFC 282
Few things infuriate MMA fans more than a fight being scored incorrectly, though the term “robbery” tends to be thrown around carelessly and is often steeped in bias. With Robbery Review, we’ll take a look back at controversial fights and determine whether the judges were rightly criticized for their decision or if pundits need to examine their own knee-jerk reactions.
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Islam Makhachev to defend title 5-6 times: ‘Nobody can stay on top forever’
Khabib Nurmagomedov foresees some history awaiting his star pupil and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev’s first title fight appearance went about as smoothly as it could have this past October. Facing UFC record holder for submissions and former divisional champion Charles Oliveira, Makhachev forced his rival to tap to a tight arm triangle choke in round two.
Paddy Pimblett ‘baffled’ at UFC 282 robbery calls: ‘I think that’s just because people hate me’
Paddy Pimblett’s celebration over his UFC 282 win was cut short by the reaction to it from fans and media. Backstage at T-Mobile, Pimblett didn’t get much time to enjoy his unanimous decision over Jared Gordon before reporters told him the word “robbery” was being used to describe the outcome.
Scott Coker happy to let Dillon Danis book boxing match against KSI: ‘You’re going to have your hands full, young man’
Dillon Danis’ next fight won’t be in the Bellator cage and his boss is fine with that. Scott Coker spoke to the media following Saturday’s Bellator 289 event in Uncasville, Conn., and he was asked about the brash fighter’s upcoming boxing match against YouTuber KSI, which takes place on Jan. 14.
Video: Raul Rosas Jr. doesn’t have driver’s license, will use UFC 282 bonus to buy mom minivan
LAS VEGAS — UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. speaks with reporters at the T-Mobile Arena following his impressive first-round submission of Jay Perrin in the featured prelim of UFC 282 on Saturday. The youngest fighter in UFC history reacts to the performance, talks what he plans to do with his performance bonus money, Conor McGregor, and more.
Raul Rosas Jr. confident he can beat UFC champion Aljamain Sterling right now: ‘I can finish whoever has the belt’
Raul Rosas Jr. is the youngest fighter to compete in the UFC, the youngest fighter to win in the UFC, and if his projections are accurate, he’ll be the youngest UFC champion by a mile. At UFC 282 in Las Vegas this past Saturday, Rosas wowed fans and fighters...
