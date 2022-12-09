Glover Teixeira is obviously thrilled with the sudden turn of events this past weekend. At UFC 282, Teixeira was supposed to rematch Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title, but when Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and vacated the title, things went awry. Teixeira turned down a late notice change of opponent to Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt and so the UFC instead passed him over, instead having Ankalaev face Jan Blachowicz for the title. But then Blachowicz and Ankalaev fought to a split draw, leaving the belt vacant, and so immediately afterwards, UFC President Dana White announced that Teixeira would instead face Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 for the belt. And of course, Teixeira is quite happy with his good fortune.

1 DAY AGO