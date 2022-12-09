Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Carter's Attorney Breaks Silence On Rape Allegations: 'It's Not Only Legally Meritless But Entirely Untrue'
Nick Carter has strongly denied recent rape accusations that have been brought to light by a then-underage fan, Shannon Ruth. The Backstreet Boys member's attorney, Michael Holtz, confirmed, “this claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue” in a statement released Thursday, December 8.“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time," the 42-year-old singer's attorney continued in regard to the fan's lawsuit against Carter for alleged sexual...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Carter Responds To Rape Allegation From Woman With Cerebral Palsy
Shannon Ruth claims Carter provided alcohol, raped her, & gave her an STD in 2001 on a Backstreet Boys tour bus when she was 17. As Nick Carter mourns the death of his brother, he now faces serious allegations of sexual assault. Last month, Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter passed away just one month ago, and investigators continue to await toxicology reports. Meanwhile, a 39-year-old woman has sued Nick Carter for an alleged incident that she claims occurred in 2001 on a Backstreet Boys tour bus.
The Hollywood Gossip
Nick Carter Sued For Rape of Underage, Autistic Fan
Shocking news out of the music world today, as Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been accused of raping an underage fan in 2001. In a newly-filed lawsuit and a press conference that was livestreamed on Facebook, Shannon “Shay” Ruth alleged that Carter sexually assaulted her when they met backstage at a concert when she was just 17 years old.
A theory is circulating that Nick Cannon is having many children in case he will need a donor for a kidney transplant
Nick Cannon has 11 children by six different women, and he is expecting a 12th baby soon. The 42-year-old comedian and rapper has two sets of twins. He had four babies so far this year. Several times Nick has been expecting babies from different women at the same time. Among the brood of children, the oldest ones are his 11-year-old twins by singer Mariah Carey.
New rape allegation against RI man accused of faking his own death and fleeing to UK
Nicholas Alahverdian is already facing three sexual assault and rape charges out of Utah.
An Arizona cult leader accused of taking more than 20 women and girls as wives 'constantly' said he wanted to kiss and touch his underage daughter, FBI says
The man told his underage daughter that "if his feelings were right, he would make her have a child," according to an FBI affidavit.
Rape trial of ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks
Actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial ended in a mistrial on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a deadlocked jury could not agree on a verdict. The judge in the case declared the mistrial after a weeks-long trial in which three different women testified that Masterson raped them and other witnesses appeared to corroborate their accounts. Prosectors retain the option to try Masterson, a member of the Church of Scientology, again. They have not yet indicated whether they intend to do so. Masterson, who achieved fame with his role on the sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” is accused of assaulting the...
Comments / 0