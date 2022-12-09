ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herd Men’s Basketball Finishes Three-Game Road Swing in Greensboro

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team enters its final non-conference road game of the season as it heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for a contest against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-6) on Tuesday night. Game Information. Date: December 12, 2022. Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans. Place: Greensboro,...
