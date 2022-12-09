Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Basketball Finishes Three-Game Road Swing in Greensboro
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team enters its final non-conference road game of the season as it heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for a contest against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-6) on Tuesday night. Game Information. Date: December 12, 2022. Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans. Place: Greensboro,...
herdzone.com
Defensive First Half Pushes Herd Men’s Win Streak to Nine in Triumph at Robert Morris
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A stellar defensive effort in the first half powered the Marshall University men's basketball team (9-1) to a 69-60 win at Robert Morris (4-7) to complete a Keystone State road trip sweep on Saturday night. The victory extended the Herd's win streak to nine games.
