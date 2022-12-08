Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting off Plank Road, 1 wounded a mile away; could be linked, BRPD says
One person was killed and another injured late Tuesday morning in a pair of north Baton Rouge shootings that could have been related, police said. One person was shot dead in the the 3400 block of Dayton Street, and another person was wounded about a mile away, near the intersection of Clayton Street and North Foster Drive, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. He said the two cases could be related.
brproud.com
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD attempting to identify ‘sticky bandits’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing money orders. According to BRPD, the suspects used a string with sticky substance to steal money orders that were deposited through a drop slip at Oak Lane Apartments on Monday, Dec. 5.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge on Monday night. The crash happened close to Dawson Drive on Plant Road at around 6:30 p.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a Monday (December 12) night crash, police say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), an investigation is underway after a Cadillac hit and killed a pedestrian crossing Plank Road around 6:16 p.m. Police have not identified the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
WAFB.com
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
APSO working to ID man allegedly tied to $900 theft from Donaldsonville business
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man they believe is tied to a theft investigation. According to APSO, more than $900 was taken from a business in Donaldsonville. Deputies are hoping to locate the man. Anyone with information that...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of almost hitting deputies while nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was responding to a two-vehicle crash when they were called into action again by an alleged drunk driver. The crash scene was located at Jefferson Hwy. and Bocage Dr. The affidavit states that Brandon Moody, 34, of...
WAFB.com
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge. The accident happened near I-110, just north of Airline Highway at around 4:30 a.m. According to the authorities, a light drizzle was occurring as the DPS car was traveling north on Airline Highway.
BRPD: 1 injured in shooting off N. Eugene Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to another shooting on Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said they were called out to North Eugene Street around 7:15 p.m. regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They added his...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of McClelland Dr. on Friday, December 9. The traffic stop involved a Black Dodge Avenger with four occupants. One of those occupants was a passenger named...
WAFB.com
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID person accused of robbing convenience store
Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road. Investigators say...
brproud.com
License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
brproud.com
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
brproud.com
Detectives searching for armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said the robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m. No further details were provided. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is...
Comments / 0