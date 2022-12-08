One person was killed and another injured late Tuesday morning in a pair of north Baton Rouge shootings that could have been related, police said. One person was shot dead in the the 3400 block of Dayton Street, and another person was wounded about a mile away, near the intersection of Clayton Street and North Foster Drive, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. He said the two cases could be related.

