ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting off Plank Road, 1 wounded a mile away; could be linked, BRPD says

One person was killed and another injured late Tuesday morning in a pair of north Baton Rouge shootings that could have been related, police said. One person was shot dead in the the 3400 block of Dayton Street, and another person was wounded about a mile away, near the intersection of Clayton Street and North Foster Drive, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. He said the two cases could be related.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a Monday (December 12) night crash, police say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), an investigation is underway after a Cadillac hit and killed a pedestrian crossing Plank Road around 6:16 p.m. Police have not identified the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 injured in shooting off N. Eugene Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to another shooting on Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said they were called out to North Eugene Street around 7:15 p.m. regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They added his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Detectives searching for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said the robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m. No further details were provided. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy