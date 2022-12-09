Read full article on original website
As Brittney Griner visits a medical facility in Texas, one of the 'Citgo 6' says reintegration after captivity can be difficult
As freed WNBA star Brittney Griner visits a Texas military medical facility following nearly 10 months of imprisonment in Russia, Jorge Toledo -- one of the "Citgo 6" -- spoke to CNN Saturday about how reintegration into society can take time and effort.
Sanders chalks up Sinema's decision to become independent to 'political aspirations'
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Sunday that "political aspirations" drove Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party, as he vowed to take a "hard look" at supporting a potential Democratic challenge to her in Arizona.
Brittney Griner immediately shook hands with members of the crew returning her to the US, hostage affairs official says
The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner's release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States.
Brittney Griner is back in the US and dunking again after almost 10 months detained in Russia
Fresh off her elated return to the US after months in Russian custody, two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is back on a basketball court.
Elon Musk says Trump didn't violate Twitter's rules. The truth is more complicated
A series of internal Twitter documents shared on the social media platform Monday offer a glimpse into internal debates among some of the company's employees ahead of its decision to ban then-President Donald Trump following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Opinion: It's time for Marjorie Taylor Greene to go
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't being sarcastic when she said that "we would have won" if she had led the January 6, 2021, insurrection, writes Jill Filipovic. Instead, Greene's comments were making a mockery of the country, she says.
DeSantis targets Covid vaccine manufacturers and CDC in latest anti-vaccine moves
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asked his state's Supreme Court to green-light an investigation of "any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to Covid-19 vaccines," his latest move to cast doubt on the vaccines' effectiveness and amplify fears about side effects.
House Democrats have former President Donald Trump's tax returns. But what happens next?
After a years-long fight, House Democrats finally have access to six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. It is now up to Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal to decide what to do with them.
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
'There are maniacs who enjoy killing,' Russian defector says of his former unit accused of war crimes in Bucha
Nikita Chibrin says he still remembers his fellow Russian soldiers running away after allegedly raping two Ukrainian women during their deployment northwest of Kyiv in March.
State documents appear to indicate Uvalde Sheriff Nolasco has not completed active shooter training
Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco does not appear to have completed an active shooter training course, according to documents CNN obtained Monday from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the regulatory agency for peace officers in Texas.
Special Counsel Smith speeds ahead on criminal probes surrounding Trump
Newly-appointed special counsel Jack Smith is moving fast on a pair of criminal probes around Donald Trump that in recent months have focused on the former president's state of mind after the 2020 election, including what he knew about plans to impede the transfer of power, people familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Expert calls out 'bizarre' comments by Viktor Bout on Russian TV
Jill Dougherty, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and former CNN Moscow Bureau chief, discusses an interview that aired in Russia between Viktor Bout,who was released from US custody in a prisoner exchange, and TV personality Maria Butina.
Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house
Researchers for decades have attempted to recreate nuclear fusion -- replicating the energy that powers the sun. Here's what you need to know about this new form of nuclear energy that could eventually turn on your lights.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
'I'm here to take you home': Diplomat describes plane ride with Brittney Griner
US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens tells CNN's Dana Bash what it was like to fly with Brittney Griner after her release from a Russian penal colony.
