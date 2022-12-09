Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Related
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast
When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
gcaptain.com
Winter Lull for U.S. Ports as Container Imports Continue to Wind Down
U.S. container ports are headed into their winter lull as holiday season nears the finish line and retail imports continue to wind down, the National Retail Federation said Wednesday. An earlier than normal holiday shipping season this year means most holiday merchandise is already on store shelves or in warehouses,...
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car
Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix. Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Have the Largest Cruise Ship Pool at Sea
On a recent sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, I sat down with a group of media to talk to Jay Schneider, the cruise line’s Chief Product Innovation Officer, about Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings
The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
Two sisters just reunited with the mystery woman who gave them $100 on a plane 23 years ago
It took decades for two refugee sisters to find the mystery woman who gave them $100 on a plane the day they first arrived in the US. Reuniting with her was even more powerful than they'd imagined.
How to Book a Cheap Cruise (and Know the Real Cost)
Visit the Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report website and you see some stunningly low prices. "Weekend getaways from $149, Alaska cruises from $249, and 7-night cruises from $401," literally lead the page. And, while those prices are per person with double occupancy required or a solo traveler will pay twice that number, the deals are still pretty incredible.
DOJ sues Arizona for placing shipping containers at the border
The federal government is suing Arizona for placing shipping containers at the border as a temporary wall, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
They say this is good economic news. It might not feel like it
There's some good news to report, but questions and caveats are looming in the future.
cntraveler.com
The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America
Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
Soho House Is Opening a Mexico City Member’s Club in 2023
Soho House is finally opening its first location in Latin America. The exclusive, members-only club recently announced plans to debut a new outpost in Mexico City in 2023. Set in the heart of Colonia Juárez, Soho House Mexico City will be based in a restored private residence that reflects historic French influences and baroque heritage through a number of intimate rooms and cellar corridors, each imbued with its own unique identity. opening its first location The property’s upscale amenities will span across its main casa and annex spaces. Together, they’ll house three bars and lounges, a restaurant and a courtyard with outdoor...
Biden administration warns of potential influx of migrants immediately after Title 42 ends
The end of a Trump-era border policy next week will "likely increase migration flows immediately," and migrants who are in encampments along Mexico's northern border may attempt to cross into the United States, according to a Homeland Security intelligence memo reviewed by CNN.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0