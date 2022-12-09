It is easy to get lose sight of your parents in a crowded place when you are a young child. Most of us have, at some point or another, spun around to find our parents were not where we had expected them to be. Any kid lost in public is bound to panic. All you can do is hope your parents find you, or hope other adults help you find your parents. One such instance happened on the French metro. A compassionate stranger intervened to soothe a little child who became distressed after becoming separated from his parents on a French metro train. She called the boy's parents and reassured the boy all was well, reported The Indian Express. As it appears, the gates had closed and the boy failed to deboard. He was visibly scared after becoming separated from his parents on the metro. Thankfully, a woman standing near the boy understood the situation and intervened to console the youngster. He had been yelling for them. She handed up her phone so he could call someone.

4 DAYS AGO