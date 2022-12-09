Read full article on original website
Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'
Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning
Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
Amazon Alexa feature lets customers thank delivery drivers
Amazon is celebrating a major shipping milestone by rolling out a new feature that will allow users to thank their delivery driver through their Amazon Alexa devices
Amazon is giving away free Echo Dots and smart plugs for Cyber Week
When it comes to the best free stuff from Amazon, nothing beats free money. That’s why you definitely need to see our guide on Amazon gift card deals that let you score free Amazon credit. But there are other great freebies lurking on Amazon. And in this guide, the...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
Here's How to Shop Walmart LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season
This article is in partnership with Walmart. The items featured will be selected from a list provided by Walmart. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. The...
This Amazon Gift Card Hack Gives You Free Money To Spend During Black Friday
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon is giving away free money to use toward the best Black Friday deals. While supplies last, you can receive up to $20 in Amazon promotional credit just for purchasing specialty gift cards of a certain value. The offer is limited to one per customer. If you’re planning on ordering your favorite tacos from a local restaurant using GrubHub in the next few weeks, why not purchase a Grubhub gift card now and immediately receive $11 to use on Black Friday tech...
How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?
It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...
Three ways to save on your shipping costs at Amazon, Walmart and Target before Christmas
SHIPPING fees can often feel like one of the worst parts of shopping online - but there are a few ways to avoid them. Shopping online is one of the most convenient inventions of all time. Still, it can occasionally be more expensive than purchasing your items in person, mostly...
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Walgreens announces 24-hour same-day delivery service in the U.S.
The retail chain has expanded its delivery services to reach more customers who want or need more convenience. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
5 Couponing Secrets To Know for Holiday Shopping
The holidays are approaching; It's getting chillier, Mariah Carey is starting to play in every store and people are making their preparations for the holiday season. It's also a time when the deal...
Motley Fool
Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco
Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service. Both Sam's Club and Costco are members-only warehouse clubs, so they have a lot of similarities. Sam's is making a customer-friendly move that Costo hasn't embraced. Sam's Club has begun to implement robotics in stores. Sam's Club and Costco...
Digital Trends
Last order dates: Shop by these dates at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
If you like to do your holiday shopping online, it’s important to make your purchases with enough time left before the holidays to account for shipping times. This can be a little tricky, as the closer we get to the holidays, the more people there will be trying to make last-minute purchases, and thus adding to already-lengthening shipping times. Several retailers offer purchase deadlines as late December 23 with Christmas delivery still guaranteed. We’ve rounded up last order dates for several retailers this holiday season, so read onward for more details on when you need to make your holiday purchases by in order to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.
TechRadar
That was fast: Amazon's 'Alexa thank my driver' tip program is over
Each night, before I go to bed, I ask the Alexa-enabled Lenovo nightstand clock what the weather will be like. Last night, right after dutifully announcing the weirdly balmy weather, Alexa informed me that I could tip my Amazon driver $5 by saying, "Alexa, thank my driver." There are currently...
Target Announced A New Price Matching Policy—Here’s How To Get It
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it’s helpful to know what deals you can benefit from at Target. The department store chain recently announced its Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs until Christmas Eve, and allows customers to request a price adjustment on items purchased at Target. Here’s what we know about the policy:
Amazon Finds a New Use for Alexa Some Customers Will Love
You almost never see the person who delivers your Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report order. You may see the truck out the window or glimpse the person dropping off your order as they race to make their next delivery. All year these are very difficult and thankless jobs, requiring...
Last-minute shipping dates for USPS, FedEx and UPS, plus Free Shipping Day details
NEW YORK — Have gifts to ship that you want to arrive by Christmas? Then taking a trip to the post office might be in your future. Each year, we spend time sweating over getting holiday gifts out in time and worrying about shipping delays. If you are using FedEx this year, Thursday is the last day to ship if you want the cheapest option for ground economy. Then you will have until Dec. 14 to use standard ground shipping.
