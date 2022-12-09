ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning

Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
WKRN News 2

Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
SPY

This Amazon Gift Card Hack Gives You Free Money To Spend During Black Friday

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon is giving away free money to use toward the best Black Friday deals. While supplies last, you can receive up to $20 in Amazon promotional credit just for purchasing specialty gift cards of a certain value. The offer is limited to one per customer. If you’re planning on ordering your favorite tacos from a local restaurant using GrubHub in the next few weeks, why not purchase a Grubhub gift card now and immediately receive $11 to use on Black Friday tech...
Motley Fool

Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco

Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service. Both Sam's Club and Costco are members-only warehouse clubs, so they have a lot of similarities. Sam's is making a customer-friendly move that Costo hasn't embraced. Sam's Club has begun to implement robotics in stores. Sam's Club and Costco...
Digital Trends

Last order dates: Shop by these dates at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

If you like to do your holiday shopping online, it’s important to make your purchases with enough time left before the holidays to account for shipping times. This can be a little tricky, as the closer we get to the holidays, the more people there will be trying to make last-minute purchases, and thus adding to already-lengthening shipping times. Several retailers offer purchase deadlines as late December 23 with Christmas delivery still guaranteed. We’ve rounded up last order dates for several retailers this holiday season, so read onward for more details on when you need to make your holiday purchases by in order to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.
TechRadar

That was fast: Amazon's 'Alexa thank my driver' tip program is over

Each night, before I go to bed, I ask the Alexa-enabled Lenovo nightstand clock what the weather will be like. Last night, right after dutifully announcing the weirdly balmy weather, Alexa informed me that I could tip my Amazon driver $5 by saying, "Alexa, thank my driver." There are currently...
shefinds

Target Announced A New Price Matching Policy—Here’s How To Get It

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it’s helpful to know what deals you can benefit from at Target. The department store chain recently announced its Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs until Christmas Eve, and allows customers to request a price adjustment on items purchased at Target. Here’s what we know about the policy:
TheStreet

Amazon Finds a New Use for Alexa Some Customers Will Love

You almost never see the person who delivers your Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report order. You may see the truck out the window or glimpse the person dropping off your order as they race to make their next delivery. All year these are very difficult and thankless jobs, requiring...
WGAU

Last-minute shipping dates for USPS, FedEx and UPS, plus Free Shipping Day details

NEW YORK — Have gifts to ship that you want to arrive by Christmas? Then taking a trip to the post office might be in your future. Each year, we spend time sweating over getting holiday gifts out in time and worrying about shipping delays. If you are using FedEx this year, Thursday is the last day to ship if you want the cheapest option for ground economy. Then you will have until Dec. 14 to use standard ground shipping.
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

