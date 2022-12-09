I have trained dogs for over 16 years. Thousands of dogs. Countless situations. You might be surprised to learn that my training boils down to this—how to teach people to disregard their own instincts in order to understand their dog’s. Strange but true— and especially true when it comes to fearful dogs! Human intuition says, “comfort them, talk sweetly to them, help them find a safe place.” The trouble is dogs aren’t people, and these techniques usually confuse them further and cause them increased anxiety.

14 DAYS AGO