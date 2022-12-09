Read full article on original website
From the highly excitable sheep dog to the aloof Shiba Inu, and all breeds in between, dogs have a diversity of unique traits. By analyzing DNA samples from more than 200 breeds, together with approximately 50,000 surveys of pet owners regarding their dogs’ behavioral traits, researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have identified many of the genes associated to the behaviors of specific dog breeds.
National Institutes of Health researchers have shown that areas of the genome related to brain development harbor variants that may account for behavioral differences among different dog lineages. The study, funded by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and published in the journal Cell, involved citizen science projects that used DNA samples and surveys collected from dog owners around the world.
A dog's breed may not dictate its behavior, but genes do play a role, a study of the genomes of 4,000 purebred, mixed-breed and wild dogs has revealed.
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
These Labrador Retriever facts will help you get to know one of the canine kingdom's most loving breeds
Being a dog guardian costs money, and some breeds cost more than others. Knowing what breeds are more expensive can help you budget accordingly to keep your new dog healthy and happy. When it comes to vet bills, certain breeds tend to have higher medical costs than others. Forbes Advisor...
Why pet parents are moving to home-cooked dog food
Since 1860, dog food has been commercially available for those who wished to have others take the time necessary to cook food for their canine companions. Beginning as a mix of wheat meals, vegetables, beetroot, and beef blood, the recipe started a trend that would see various companies develop recipes known as biscuits or kibble for dogs. In the first quarter of the 20th Century, canned dog food made its entry into this market.
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
I have trained dogs for over 16 years. Thousands of dogs. Countless situations. You might be surprised to learn that my training boils down to this—how to teach people to disregard their own instincts in order to understand their dog’s. Strange but true— and especially true when it comes to fearful dogs! Human intuition says, “comfort them, talk sweetly to them, help them find a safe place.” The trouble is dogs aren’t people, and these techniques usually confuse them further and cause them increased anxiety.
There are a number of reasons why your dog eating cat poop is frowned upon. Aside from the bad breath there are a few health concerns you ought to be aware of. The fancy name for eating poop is ‘coprophagia’ and although pretty disgusting, it is a form of (natural) scavenging behaviour and many dogs do it.
Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
In humans, studies have demonstrated that a genetic component can influence whether you like or dislike this herb. But would a dog enjoy the same treat? Cilantro leaves are safe for dogs to eat in moderation. Can Dogs Have Cilantro?. Although eating this herb does not replace brushing teeth and...
That special link you may have with a purring, four-legged friend has been going on between the species for millennia, new research shows.
Coccidia is an intestinal tract infection caused by single-celled parasites. While it's common in a wide range of small mammals, coccidia in cats can be relatively serious, and unfortunately, it can be contagious to humans. Therefore, identifying signs and symptoms is crucial, to protect your fur baby and yourself. Article...
Cancer is the leading cause of death in senior dogs and cats. The Pet Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization that’s making pet cancer more manageable and affordable. The Pet Cancer Foundation aims to improve the life expectancy and quality of life for dogs and cats with cancer. The organization has launched its first giving campaign, Treats for More Tomorrows, to give animal lovers, pet parents, and the general public an opportunity to support pets in need.
When it comes to supporting your dog or cat’s health, there are more options available today than ever before. Using homeopathic principles can help you decide what’s best for him. Are you unsure which food is best for your dog or cat? Do you feel uneasy about your...
When choosing a dog, there are many factors to consider. One of the most important decisions is whether you want a male or female dog. Both males and females have their unique characteristics and behaviors, so it can be tricky to decide which sex is the best fit for your lifestyle.
