mainepublic.org

UMaine leading study on how warming Arctic affects lobsters

The University of Maine is leading a collaborative research project that will assess how a warming Arctic might affect lobsters in New England and Atlantic Canada. The researchers say that better data on the Arctic ice melt will help them anticipate changes in the ocean ecosystem that might affect lobsters. The information could improve lobster distribution forecasts, and help predict which coastal communities might be most vulnerable to the economic impacts of shifting lobster ranges.
ORONO, ME
mainebiz.biz

With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO

A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
BANGOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
101.9 The Rock

A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
ELLSWORTH, ME
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

A beloved grocer announces upcoming closure

FREEDOM — Owners of the only community grocery store in freedom have announced an upcoming closure. According to a recent Facebook announcement Freedom General Store will be closed for business following the current 50% off safe to eliminate inventory. Residents expressed their gratitude for the store consistent low prices...
FREEDOM, ME
mainepublic.org

Bangor hospital to close acute inpatient rehab program

At the end of this year, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is closing its inpatient acute rehabilitation program. The program treats patients with traumatic injuries, debilitating disease, and those recovering from certain types of surgery. A spokesperson says that the change will help the Bangor hospital meet the greatest...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

4 Maine Maritime Academy students killed, 3 hurt after car crashes into tree in Castine, officials say

CASTINE, Maine — Four students are dead, and three were hurt following a single-car crash in Castine early Saturday morning. 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was driving with multiple passengers on Shore Road (Route 166) around 2:07 a.m. when the 2013 Range Rover allegedly went off the road before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.
CASTINE, ME
observer-me.com

Maine is on track to break drug overdose record for the 3rd-straight year

Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
MAINE STATE

