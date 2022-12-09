Read full article on original website
JUUL on Tuesday announced it has settled over 5,000 lawsuits with roughly 10,000 individual plaintiffs against the e-cigarette maker.
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Juul Labs has settled more than 5,000 lawsuits covering more than 10,000 individual plaintiffs, reports The Wall Street Journal. The deal resolves much of the legal uncertainty that had driven the company close to bankruptcy. Juul announced on Dec. 6 that it has secured an investment to cover the cost...
Juul Labs has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a US youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Last week, Juul said it had settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases in California. The company chose not to disclose the settlement amount as part of the court process in the federal multi-district litigation. In a statement on Friday, Juul did not comment on the terms of the settlement. Juul, which is partly owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group, had agreed in September to pay $438.5 million to settle claims from 34 US states and territories who said the company downplayed its products’ risks and targeted underage buyers. The settlement comes a month after the once red-hot vaping company had secured an investment from some of its early investors that would help Juul stay in business. Juul’s e-cigarettes were briefly banned in the United States in late-June by the Food and Drug Administration, but the ban was put on hold following an appeal. The health regulator also agreed to an additional review of the company’s marketing application.
Juul Labs gets equity investment to pay $1.2 billion in settlements for contributing to America’s youth vaping epidemic.
