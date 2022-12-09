ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees great CC Sabathia hosts holiday party for N.J. kids in need

CC Sabathia may be done pitching, but his nonprofit showed it still knows how to throw a party. The retired Yankees pitcher’s charity — the PitCCh-In Foundation — hosted a holiday event for more than 200 children in need, featuring glow-in-the-dark bowling, games and music at Space Events in Englewood on Monday.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rug Hooking Guild supports Flemington Food Pantry

Hunterdon County Rug Artisans Guild Food Drive coordinator Lucy Walsh organized a food drive during the Guild December meeting in support of the Flemington Area Food Pantry. The Flemington Area Food Pantry depends on the Hunterdon County community for donations of food and funds. Food selection at the pantry is now done online by the clients, and handed off to them in their cars. The pantry provides “valuable and necessary supplemental groceries” to Hunterdon County families in need.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. city considering lifting ‘outdated’ $20 cap on rent hikes

Elizabeth’s city council is scheduled to vote this week on changing the city’s rent control policy, which currently includes a $20 cap on annual rent increases. Residents organized rallies over the last month, demanding the city council keep the tenant protections in place to hold down rents in New Jersey’s fourth-largest city.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Brick Township shuts out Toms River North

Brick Township stopped Toms River North 4-0 at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River for its third straight win. Brody Acropolis scored in the first period before Gavin Majors and Peter Morris added to the lead in the second period for Brick Township (3-0). Donovan Iannarone scored on a short-handed goal in the third period while Kevin Toye had 20 saves. Brick Township had 50 shots on goal.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man who posted selfie during Jan. 6 Capitol riots found guilty on all counts

A New Jersey man who posted videos of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots was convicted of four federal crimes following a jury trial that ended on Monday. Hector Vargas Santos, 29, of Jersey City, was found guilty in Washington, D.C., federal court of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, according to a jury verdict form.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Check our map for snowfall totals in your town.

Forecasters are tracking a winter coastal storm that could bring snow, a wintry mix and heavy rain to New Jersey on Thursday and Friday. The snowfall total forecasts are likely to fluctuate ahead of the storm and are worth watching closely in the days ahead, forecasters say. The line between snow, sleet and freezing rain could shift based on the exact storm track, timing and air temperatures throughout the two-day storm.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy