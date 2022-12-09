Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
‘Friends’ concerned with JCRA control over Loew’s Jersey, but city says landmark theater won’t be sold
A group that spent decades restoring and revitalizating the historic Loew’s Jersey theater is worried that the transfer of the landmark venue to the city redevelopment agency will be the first step in selling the property. But city officials say the transfer to the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA)...
North Hunterdon Hope Center welcomes community to evening Christmas music and spaghetti dinner
Spaghetti and meatballs and live Christmas music are on the menu this Saturday, Dec. 17 at this month’s free Community Dinner at North Hunterdon Hope Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are invited “to take time to reconnect with the hope of Christmas” and enjoy this “food/friends/faith” event, organizers said.
Yankees great CC Sabathia hosts holiday party for N.J. kids in need
CC Sabathia may be done pitching, but his nonprofit showed it still knows how to throw a party. The retired Yankees pitcher’s charity — the PitCCh-In Foundation — hosted a holiday event for more than 200 children in need, featuring glow-in-the-dark bowling, games and music at Space Events in Englewood on Monday.
Salvation Army helps families battle inflation to give holiday gifts and keep their dignity
For families in hard times, the joy of giving can be hard to afford. That’s especially true this holiday season when inflation has eaten up much of what cash-strapped parents or other loved ones might have spent on something to leave under the tree, according to the real-life Santas of the Salvation Army in New Jersey.
Rug Hooking Guild supports Flemington Food Pantry
Hunterdon County Rug Artisans Guild Food Drive coordinator Lucy Walsh organized a food drive during the Guild December meeting in support of the Flemington Area Food Pantry. The Flemington Area Food Pantry depends on the Hunterdon County community for donations of food and funds. Food selection at the pantry is now done online by the clients, and handed off to them in their cars. The pantry provides “valuable and necessary supplemental groceries” to Hunterdon County families in need.
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Christmas comes early for pets in this N.J. city, thanks to longtime officer
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at the animal shelter in Paterson, where John DeCando is busy wrapping presents for 300 cats and dogs who might otherwise find nothing for them when they go sniffing around the tree on Christmas morn. DeCando, Paterson’s longtime chief of animal...
Customer threw bottles, damaged N.J. liquor store in tirade, cops say
Police in Linden are looking for a customer who tossed bottles of red wine at employees of a liquor store after being told he didn’t have enough money to pay for a small bottle of booze. The man “became irate” when a worker at Beno’s Liquor on North Wood...
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
North Bergen MUA takes lead in New Jersey’s plan to combat dirty problem
New Jersey has awarded the North Bergen Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) a draft permit, the first issued by the state, to confront the environmental issue of combined sewers overflows, state officials said. The draft New Jersey Pollutant Discharge System (NJPDES) renewal permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection...
N.J. city considering lifting ‘outdated’ $20 cap on rent hikes
Elizabeth’s city council is scheduled to vote this week on changing the city’s rent control policy, which currently includes a $20 cap on annual rent increases. Residents organized rallies over the last month, demanding the city council keep the tenant protections in place to hold down rents in New Jersey’s fourth-largest city.
Will micro apartments become the next big thing in Jersey City?
Her bedroom is also her living room. And dining room. And her refrigerator is just a few feet away. But the 200-and-something-square-foot Nest Micro Apartments unit works just fine for Emily Perry, who has been at the Jersey City building for a year and just renewed her lease for another 12 months.
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
Boys ice hockey: Brick Township shuts out Toms River North
Brick Township stopped Toms River North 4-0 at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River for its third straight win. Brody Acropolis scored in the first period before Gavin Majors and Peter Morris added to the lead in the second period for Brick Township (3-0). Donovan Iannarone scored on a short-handed goal in the third period while Kevin Toye had 20 saves. Brick Township had 50 shots on goal.
N.J. man who posted selfie during Jan. 6 Capitol riots found guilty on all counts
A New Jersey man who posted videos of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots was convicted of four federal crimes following a jury trial that ended on Monday. Hector Vargas Santos, 29, of Jersey City, was found guilty in Washington, D.C., federal court of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, according to a jury verdict form.
No. 14 Morris Knolls rolls past No. 9 Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Simone scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over No. 9 Morristown-Beard at Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Ryan Manz, Jake McCloud, and Jack Martinez also tallied goals for Morris-Knolls-Hills (1-1). This game...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Check our map for snowfall totals in your town.
Forecasters are tracking a winter coastal storm that could bring snow, a wintry mix and heavy rain to New Jersey on Thursday and Friday. The snowfall total forecasts are likely to fluctuate ahead of the storm and are worth watching closely in the days ahead, forecasters say. The line between snow, sleet and freezing rain could shift based on the exact storm track, timing and air temperatures throughout the two-day storm.
Devils lose 3rd straight as Stars, former N.J. goalie Scott Wedgewood shuts them down | 3 takeaways
The Devils came into Tuesday hoping to turn things around. The sky wasn’t falling – they were only on a two game losing skid entering their game against the Stars and even got a point in their overtime loss to the Rangers – but they desperately wanted to regain the confidence they built during their hot November.
