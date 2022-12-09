Read full article on original website
Bobby Lashley Fired On WWE Raw
The main event of WWE Raw saw Bobby Lashley face off against Seth Rollins in singles action for a chance to become the number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Both men have a storied history with both the title and with Theory himself. At WWE Money...
Ronda Rousey Mocks WWE’s “Glitter Twins”
SmackDown Women’s Champion has taken aim at WWE’s “glitter twins” after the star suffered an uncharacteristic loss on SmackDown in a tag team match alongside long-time friend Shayna Baszler. On SmackDown in Pittsburgh, Rousey teamed with Baszler to face the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan...
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
WWE Star Sparks Speculation About Future – “I’ll Be On A Trip For A While”
Change is coming to WWE’s women’s division. Following the news that Sasha Banks is done with the company and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, it has been reported that creative are preparing for Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss dropped the clearest hint...
Becky Lynch Promotes Sami Zayn’s New T-Shirt With Hilarious Photo
Becky Lynch has taken to social media to help promote her long-time friend Sami Zayn’s new t-shirt. Due to Zayn’s success with The Bloodline, new merchandise is coming thick and fast for the latest member of the group. Zayn’s new t-shirt features his “My Dawgs!” catchphrase which has...
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
WWE Raw Ratings – December 12th, 2022
The December 12th episode of WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley go head to head in the main event for the chance to become number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Near the end of the match, Lashley applied the Hurt Lock, but as the two men struggled, the referee was knocked out of the ring, rendering him unable to keep track of the action.
WWE Hall Of Famer Opens Up About Past Steroid Use
Steroids have been a hot topic in professional wrestling for decades. For years their use and distribution was an open secret and led to the famous ‘steroid trial’ involving then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the early 1990s. One man who had a front row seat as more and...
William Regal Has Officially Agreed Terms With WWE, Details Of New Role Revealed
On December 7th Tony Khan finally confirmed that William Regal would be leaving All Elite Wrestling. The announcement came after weeks of speculation that went into overdrive after Triple H used a video clip of the star to help hype Survivor Series WarGames on social media. Although it was confirmed...
Ronda Rousey Reveals The Only Botch That Made Her Cringe
Ronda Rousey has been in the news in recent weeks after fans called out her performance at Survivor Series. By her own admission the star “f*cked up” taking a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi and many online were not impressed. In the week after the event...
Backstage Reaction To New Vince McMahon Lawsuits, Intent To Return To WWE
Back in July, Vince McMahon shocked the world with the news that he was retiring from WWE amidst an investigation into alleged sexual assault and hush money payments. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEO’s of the company in the wake of his retirement, and Triple H took over as both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His job title has since been upgraded to Chief Content Officer.
Kylie Rae Makes WWE Main Event Debut Under New Name
Kylie Rae has a smile to light up the world of professional wrestling, and now a whole new audience has the chance to be introduced to the former AEW and NWA star. Ahead of WWE Raw on December 12th, Kylie Rae made her debut as part of the WWE Main Event Tapings for the episode that will air on December 15th. The real life Briana Rae Sperry took on Dana Brooke in singles action on the show, but instead of using the name Kylie Rae, she entered to the name of Briana Ray instead.
Roxanne Perez Ends Mandy Rose’s 413 Day Reign As WWE NXT Women’s Champion
At NXT Deadline, Roxanne Perez emerged victorious as the first person in history to win an Iron Survivor Challenge Match. Despite her two stints in the penalty box during the bout, she managed to score two pinfalls, earning herself a chance to face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship.
Alexa Bliss Comments On Latest Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On the December 12th episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss faced Bayley in a number one contender’s match for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Belair sat ringside for the bout, watching both competitors closely. After a back and forth battle, Alexa Bliss was victorious, surprising many in...
Former WWE Writer ‘Wasn’t A Fan’ Of Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul At Crown Jewel
At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul. Ahead of his date with the Tribal Chief Logan Paul had only wrestled in WWE twice, with only one of those matches being a singles bout. Despite this the YouTube star had impressed fans and industry insiders alike with his performances.
Sasha Banks “Not Going Back” To WWE
A new report says Sasha Banks is “not going back” to WWE with the star now expected to make an appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January in the Tokyo Dome. The future of Sasha Banks has remained a mystery...
Former WWE Writer Recalls Being Pranked By Vince McMahon During Celebrity Segment
During his tenure as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon rarely missed an opportunity to have fun at someone else’s expense. Sometimes this involved directly mocking them on television, on other occasions things were a little more subtle. Freddie Prinze Jr. enjoyed two runs with WWE as a writer and producer...
Road Dogg Elaborates On Why He Was Jealous Of Dwayne Johnson
Road Dogg has had a wrestling career that would be the envy of most with numerous championships, a place in the legendary group DX and a WWE Hall of Fame induction to his name. But now he has explained that from very early on, he was riddled with jealousy all because of a young Dwayne Johnson.
Details Of Sasha Banks’ Astronomical NJPW Deal Revealed
Not only is Sasha Banks done with WWE and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, she is also going to be paid a staggering amount of money for her trouble. Following the news that the star will be at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, it was reported that she will not be returning to WWE. Banks walked out of the May 16th episode of Monday Night Raw and hasn’t appeared for the company since. However, in recent weeks she has been pictured training in wrestling gyms around the world, sparking speculation that a return to action could be near.
“There Is Really No One As Complete As Me” – Former Intercontinental Champion Makes Bold Claim
The phrase “confidence is key” is commonly used in professional wrestling. If a wrestler is not confident in their abilities, it will be very challenging for that wrestler to achieve success. Confidence is certainly something that one former Intercontinental Champion is not lacking, however, as revealed in a...
