Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Boys ice hockey: Hopewell Valley holds off Lawrence
Liam Yeoman scored twice and had an assist while Gavin Nau had a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley held off Lawrence 5-4 at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Hopewell Valley (1-0-1) scored four goals in the second period before Lawrence (0-2) scored the next three goals but fell short of a comeback. Ryan Morici had 27 saves for Hopewell Valley, which had 32 shots on goal.
Returning All-Group boys basketball players for 2022-23
The high school basketball season kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 15, and with that start date coming up, NJ Advance Media is taking a look at the returning All-Group players from a year ago. Check out the list below to see the best players back in New Jersey.
Boys basketball 2022-23 season preview (with much more to come)
The 2022-23 boys basketball season starts on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewing the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
Wrestling preview, 2022: Contending teams in all 14 conferences
The 2022-2023 New Jersey high school wrestling season is set to kick off on Thursday, and it’s shaping up as a memorable year. As part of our preview coverage, we break down the top teams in each of New Jersey’s 14 leagues. We look at the conference heavyweight, the top riders (strong contenders) and the teams making weight (in the mix) for 2022-2023.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Did you know N.J. has no official state juice? That may change soon.
There may soon be a way to show state pride the next time you sit down to breakfast or enjoy a non-alcoholic drink in New Jersey. And it would be thanks to the keen eyes of the fourth-grade classes of Cinnaminson Township schools in Burlington County, who noticed the Garden State doesn’t have an official state juice and offered up their candidate: cranberry juice.
North Bergen MUA takes lead in New Jersey’s plan to combat dirty problem
New Jersey has awarded the North Bergen Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) a draft permit, the first issued by the state, to confront the environmental issue of combined sewers overflows, state officials said. The draft New Jersey Pollutant Discharge System (NJPDES) renewal permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection...
This is N.J.’s best place to eat, according to Yelp? We have questions.
For the first time, food review juggernaut Yelp has released a monster list of the top 100 places to eat in New Jersey for 2022. The obvious question: Who is No. 1 in the Garden State? Well, it’s not a beloved pizza place, a bagel spot or even an elegant fine-dining restaurant.
Boaters missing from N.J. rescued 200 miles offshore by crew of oil tanker, Coast Guard says
Two men who left New Jersey on a sailboat bound for Florida, then went missing for 10 days, were rescued Tuesday evening by the crew of an oil tanker over 200 miles east of Delaware, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, signaled the crew...
N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery
A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Updated snowfall forecast map for your town.
Snow has started falling across northern New Jersey with some spots expected to get 3 to 5 inches, while other areas will receive a wintry mix that could cause slick driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the...
Here’s what happened after Washington crossed the Delaware — with Black patriots on board
It’s a longstanding Christmas Day tradition to re-enact General George Washington’s overnight crossing of the Delaware River on Dec. 25 and 26, 1776, when the future first president led a flotilla of 2,400 Continental Army troops from the Pennsylvania side to New Jersey. But adding to that tradition...
UPDATE: Boaters who disappeared on trip from N.J. to Fla. found safe, Coast Guard says
UPDATE: Boaters missing from N.J. rescued 200 miles offshore by crew of oil tanker, Coast Guard says. The U.S. Coast Guard has extended its search for two missing boaters who departed from Cape May County and haven’t been heard from in 10 days. The search for the “Atrevida II,”...
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Sign up now and get free $200 pre-launch bonus
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports enthusiasts based in Ohio can place online sports bets in less than three weeks and, in the meantime, can claim a free...
Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News
U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
N.J. weather: Up to 5 inches of snow for parts of state in latest winter storm forecast
Snowfall total forecasts were increased Sunday morning for a winter storm that is now expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to northwestern New Jersey through Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the heaviest snow...
N.J. weather: Latest storm forecast calls for soaking rain, light snow, possible icy roads
Forecasters from the National Weather Service say a strong coastal storm is still on track to hit New Jersey with a messy combination of heavy rain, gusty winds, some light snow and the possibility of icy roads. Only 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in the northwestern region...
N.J. weather: Up to 3 inches of snow, wintry mix, ice, heavy rain in nasty 2-day storm
UPDATE: Latest storm forecast calls for soaking rain, light snow, possible icy roads. A nasty winter coastal storm expected to start Thursday and continue into Friday could bring up to 3 inches of snow and a wintry mix to northwest New Jersey and a coating of ice to portions of South Jersey, while much of the state is battered by heavy rain, strong winds and some nuisance flooding.
N.J. reports 23 COVID deaths, 1,967 cases. Positive test continue to steadily rise.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,967 COVID-19 cases Monday and 22 confirmed deaths as positive tests continue to rise steadily. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,916, up 11% from a week ago and up 37% from a month ago. That’s still well below the seven-day average from Dec. 13, 2021 of 3,720 confirmed positive tests.
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0