ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Hopewell Valley holds off Lawrence

Liam Yeoman scored twice and had an assist while Gavin Nau had a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley held off Lawrence 5-4 at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Hopewell Valley (1-0-1) scored four goals in the second period before Lawrence (0-2) scored the next three goals but fell short of a comeback. Ryan Morici had 27 saves for Hopewell Valley, which had 32 shots on goal.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball 2022-23 season preview (with much more to come)

The 2022-23 boys basketball season starts on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewing the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Wrestling preview, 2022: Contending teams in all 14 conferences

The 2022-2023 New Jersey high school wrestling season is set to kick off on Thursday, and it’s shaping up as a memorable year. As part of our preview coverage, we break down the top teams in each of New Jersey’s 14 leagues. We look at the conference heavyweight, the top riders (strong contenders) and the teams making weight (in the mix) for 2022-2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Did you know N.J. has no official state juice? That may change soon.

There may soon be a way to show state pride the next time you sit down to breakfast or enjoy a non-alcoholic drink in New Jersey. And it would be thanks to the keen eyes of the fourth-grade classes of Cinnaminson Township schools in Burlington County, who noticed the Garden State doesn’t have an official state juice and offered up their candidate: cranberry juice.
NJ.com

N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery

A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
MILLSTONE, NJ
NJ.com

Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Up to 3 inches of snow, wintry mix, ice, heavy rain in nasty 2-day storm

UPDATE: Latest storm forecast calls for soaking rain, light snow, possible icy roads. A nasty winter coastal storm expected to start Thursday and continue into Friday could bring up to 3 inches of snow and a wintry mix to northwest New Jersey and a coating of ice to portions of South Jersey, while much of the state is battered by heavy rain, strong winds and some nuisance flooding.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy