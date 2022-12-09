Read full article on original website
Noem closes state offices due to approaching winter storm
PIERRE, S.D.–Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed today (Tuesday) because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota. The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota. Travel will be...
Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings posted for South Dakota today (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A messy winter storm system will continue to make its way through the region today. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says the main concern for most of the day in northeast South Dakota will be freezing rain…. As for snowfall amounts…. With the combination of some...
Powerful winter storm system poised to hit South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A major winter storm will impact South Dakota and the region for most of the work week, begining today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly tells KWAT News there are Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings posted for various parts of South Dakota.
Noem talks with KWAT News about approaching storm, state tax cut on groceries (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–A powerful winter storm sweeping through the upper Midwest today has already shut down a portion of Interstate 90 in South Dakota and kept state government workers home for the day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) closed I-90, both east and westbound, from Chamberlain to Rapid...
Noem budget sets aside $3.5 million for state fingerprint, criminal history database
PIERRE, S.D.–Lawmakers in Pierre will soon be asked to send $3.5 million to the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to update the software that catalogs arrest and fingerprint records that date back to 1937. As John Hult with South Dakota Searchlight reports, the ask is among the one-time line...
