Cogswell, ND

Noem closes state offices due to approaching winter storm

PIERRE, S.D.–Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed today (Tuesday) because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota. The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota. Travel will be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Powerful winter storm system poised to hit South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A major winter storm will impact South Dakota and the region for most of the work week, begining today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly tells KWAT News there are Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings posted for various parts of South Dakota.
WATERTOWN, SD

