ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Fixing the pet-adoption crisis: 6 ways to help

By Daniel de Visé, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Jj5V_0jczBQ3C00

( The Hill ) — The nation’s animal shelters are overcrowded and understaffed . Thousands of pets face possible euthanasia if no one steps forward to adopt them.

Here are six ways to help.

Adopt a pet.

The national pet adoption network depends on a steady supply of humans to adopt cats and dogs other humans have given up. Surveys suggest only 25 to 30 percent of American households acquire pets from shelters. If that figure rose by even a few percentage points, animal advocates say, the current crisis would ease.

Shelter pets ran in short supply in the early months of the pandemic, which led many families to look elsewhere. That shortage seeded a misguided notion that rescue animals are hard to find: They’re not.

“We’re actually seeing that from millennials, which is concerning,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

Or, don’t adopt a pet.

Many pets sitting in shelters today belonged to families whose lifestyles changed dramatically when the COVID-19 pandemic receded, forcing millions of Americans out of their homes and back into offices.

Adopting a pet is akin to becoming a parent. Before you adopt, “take an honest stock of your own life,” said Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, a veterinarian near Toronto who serves as medical adviser to Rover.com, the pet-sitting and pet-walking service.

Adopting a pet and then surrendering it to a shelter is “worse than not adopting them,” she said.

Donate money or time to a shelter.

The nation’s animal shelters have suffered chronic staffing shortages since the start of the pandemic, owing to COVID-19 outbreaks and economic forces. Nonprofit shelters also tend to run short of funds.

Volunteering time or donating funds can help a shelter weather the overcrowding crisis.

“There are many jobs beyond helping strictly within a shelter,” said Hannah Stember of Best Friends. Crucial tasks include posting information on animals ready for adoption and arranging transport from overcrowded shelters to facilities with available space.

Foster pets.

Overcrowded shelters rely on a network of foster parents to provide crucial extra space for animals awaiting adoption.

Pet fosteri ng is a relatively easy way to support a local shelter. Foster arrangements are generally short-term, and the shelter typically supplies food and medication.

“Most people have a spare bathroom or spare room in their house,” said Castle, of Best Friends. “Just two weeks where you can have those kittens in your bathroom, caring for them and feeding them, I can’t tell you how much that helps the organization. If every American did that, it would solve the issue tomorrow.”

Neuter and spay.

Not all pet owners choose to neuter and spay , but the procedure prevents overpopulation in the dog and cat kingdoms.

There is a downside: The American Kennel Club reports that spaying and neutering can increase the risk of certain medical conditions , especially among very large male dogs.

But other research points to l onger lives for spayed or neutered pets. And overpopulation can mean a death sentence for pets that cannot find homes.

Consider dog-walkers and pet-sitters.

In the peak pandemic years, pet owners “inadvertently raised a generation of puppies and kittens who know nothing other than 24-7 togetherness,” Greenstein said.

Now, humans are being prodded back to the office, a shift that can be disastrous for a pet. Despairing owners may feel they have no choice but to surrender the pet to a shelter.

There are other options, especially with the rise of Rover and other pet-sitting and dog-walking services.

“It really makes pet ownership much more realistic for people who are going back to work,” Greenstein said. “And these options didn’t exist many years ago.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
KDKA News Radio

Animal shelters are filling up nationwide

Surging inflation and skyrocketing home prices are contributing to a nasty situation for animal shelters across the U.S., with many being filled or beyond filled, according to Best Friends Animal Society. More pets continue to be surrendered to animal shelters and to make matters worse, the society shared that adoptions...
WYOMING STATE
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
People

Abandoned Dog Found Starving in Closet by New Homeowners in Maine

A couple in Maine recently encountered an unexpected guest while renovating their newly purchased home — an abandoned puppy. The new homeowners discovered the malnourished pit bull mix inside a closet, where it had seemingly been left for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Bangor Daily News.
CARIBOU, ME
Aabha Gopan

Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears

Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
PASCO, WA
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
The Independent

Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies

A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
pethelpful.com

'Mean' Little Dog About to Be Put Down Has Incredible Transformation After Being Loved

Animal shelters have a process they go through to test the temperament and behavior of dogs before they allow them to be adopted. Sadly, some dogs don't pass these tests and have to be euthanized. This is why the video posted by TikTok user @dilliut is so remarkable. All this tiny dog needed was some extra patience and time before he totally transformed.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy