POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
GRAND ISLE, Vt. — A barn owned and operated by Savage View Farm and the Bullis Family, located off of Griswold Road, is a total loss. Flames brought its tin roof down, causing the entire barn to collapse. It was a neighbor who noticed the fire around 6 p.m....
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
The largest city in Vermont has seen homicides spike to a level unmatched in more than 60 years in the wake of a push to defund the police. Burlington, the state's largest city, has suffered five homicides so far in the year, which is the highest number in 62 years, Fox News reported. Burlington’s population is 44,000.
MALONE, N.Y. — Three Malone residents have been charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly beating a teenager for several hours and dumping them on the side of a roadway in Bangor. New York State Police said a Bangor resident contacted them after the 16-year-old victim came to their...
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140 escaped the flames. The fire at the Bullis Brothers Farm on Griswold Road was called in just before 7 p.m. when a neighbor spotted flames coming from the dairy barn. After calling 911, neighbor Andrew Paradee rushed to the barn to help the trapped cows escape.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit. Matthew Melendy, 23, was pulled over on Interstate 89 north around 10 p.m. Saturday, after police say he was speeding and weaving on the interstate. Police say Melendy had a rifle and...
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Staci Grove has folded little origami paper cranes for HIV and Aids awareness, breast cancer, and now this year, shoppers can find an origami crane tree that she spent over 40 hours building in the University Mall “Celebration of Trees” fundraiser for ANew Place.
If you drive a car, more than likely you've broken the law - these are just facts!. Maybe you were using a cell phone illegally, or perhaps didn't come to a complete stop at the intersection - or maybe you had a bit of lead foot that day as you hurried to your next appointment.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Burlington ban guns from more spots in the city? Monday night, the City Council will look at a proposal advocates say could make the city safer following a year of increasing gun violence. This resolution is sort of a catch-all measure laying out different tactics...
UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was arrested in Underhill yesterday. Authorities were notified of several theft complaints from residents who live along Route 15 during the overnight hours. A lone juvenile was responsible for all the thefts, police say. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear in court at...
