Lake Placid, NY

WCAX

More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, NY
wwnytv.com

Part of Potsdam street now one way

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
POTSDAM, NY
WCAX

Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington man arrested following police standoff

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140 escaped the flames. The fire at the Bullis Brothers Farm on Griswold Road was called in just before 7 p.m. when a neighbor spotted flames coming from the dairy barn. After calling 911, neighbor Andrew Paradee rushed to the barn to help the trapped cows escape.
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation

ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
ROUSES POINT, NY
WCAX

Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit. Matthew Melendy, 23, was pulled over on Interstate 89 north around 10 p.m. Saturday, after police say he was speeding and weaving on the interstate. Police say Melendy had a rifle and...
FERRISBURGH, VT
WCAX

Burlington considers new gun rules in effort to stop violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Burlington ban guns from more spots in the city? Monday night, the City Council will look at a proposal advocates say could make the city safer following a year of increasing gun violence. This resolution is sort of a catch-all measure laying out different tactics...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Juvenile charged with stealing from several Underhill residents

UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was arrested in Underhill yesterday. Authorities were notified of several theft complaints from residents who live along Route 15 during the overnight hours. A lone juvenile was responsible for all the thefts, police say. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear in court at...
UNDERHILL, VT

