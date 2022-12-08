Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Wind expected to increase as winter storm draws closer to area
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain this morning, transitions to snow by this afternoon. Then periods of heavy snow from late afternoon into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Griggs, Steele, Barnes and Cass Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning: Now Through Wednesday Morning
A winter storm warning has been issued through most of North Dakota into Minnesota tonight until noon on Wednesday. Additional advisories may be warranted Thursday into Friday with a potential second burst of snow and increasing wind into Friday afternoon. Through tonight areas of a freezing drizzle and wintery mix...
Latest North Dakota Snowstorm Updates
(KXNET) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming December snowstorm: December 13 – 4:30 P.M. December 13 – 12:30 P.M. December 13 – 11:30 A.M. At 11:30 a.m. road conditions continue to deteriorate and the purple shading is a travel advisory for freezing drizzle. Many of the […]
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota
The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming
The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
Williston needs your help preparing for the oncoming snowstorm
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Williston needs your help in order to prepare for the winter storm coming over the next few days. According to forecasts, the most recent winter storm is expected to bring six to 14 inches of snow to the area in between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning. Before it […]
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (9 p.m. Sunday 12/11): A major winter storm remains on track to impact much of the Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday. Heavy, wet snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph will lead to significant travel disruptions with drifting snow likely. A Winter...
Update: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the area of Minnesota that was in a Winter Weather Advisory to now in a Winter Storm Warning. Stearns and Benton Counties are included in the warning area. The warning will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00...
On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible Minnesota
Models have been remarkably consistent since late last week in bringing heavy snow into the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix with freezing rain potential in southern Minnesota. And now we're on the eve of the storm as it'll begin impacting Minnesota in full force on Tuesday. Wintry...
Snow, freezing rain, sleet likely in central Pa. this week, forecasters say
Central Pennsylvania could see a combination of snow, freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night and all day Thursday, forecasters said. The week will start off sunny and dry, but the National Weather Service said freezing rain and sleet could start overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
NBCMontana
Widespread snow expected today and Monday impacting travel; colder temperatures next week
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 AM Monday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch in the Flathead Valley, 1 to 3 inches elsewhere, except 3 to 6 inches Big Arm to Polson. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph is expected across the northern Flathead Valley and across southwest Flathead Lake.
newsdakota.com
Winter Storm Likely Next Week
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A winter storm is expected to impact the Northern Plains Monday night through. Meteorologist Zach Hargrove of the National Weather Service in Bismarck says this “Colorado Low” will be coming in from the south. When the upper-level system goes over the Rockies, the surface low will deepen to the eastern side of the Rockies, then it eventually moves up into Nebraska and northward from there. Precipitation will extend from northern Nebraska all the way to central North Dakota.
