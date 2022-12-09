Read full article on original website
Related
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
laptopmag.com
Windows 11 Snipping Tool to get screen recording support — expect these handy tricks
Microsoft announced a new screen recording option is coming to the Windows 11 Snipping Tool app, allowing users to easily record their whole screen or even select a part of their screen. In a blog post to Windows Insiders (opens in new tab), Microsoft states it is rolling out the...
pocketnow.com
Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple’s M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
Some Twitter staff were cut off after missing a Saturday deadline from Elon Musk because they didn't check emails at the weekend, report says
Some employees didn't sign Elon Musk's NDA pledge before the Saturday deadline because they weren't checking emails at the weekend, per Platformer.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
laptopmag.com
How to factory reset a Mac: Start from scratch on your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro
Does your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro seem a little long in the tooth? Is there an issue you can’t seem to solve no matter how you try? Or do you want to sell your MacBook without a trace of personal data on it? Here's our guide on how to reset a MacBook — or any Mac computer — to solve any of those issues.
Phone Arena
Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements
Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 13 Pro preview: 1-inch camera system that wants to end iPhone Pro and Galaxy Ultra rule
Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Phone Arena
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Apple's top tablet the iPad Pro is amongst the few products that don't struggle to justify their price tag but that doesn't make affording it any easier. Luckily, the 11-inch 2022 iPad Pro is on sale right now. Equipped with the same M2 chip that powers the MacBook Air and...
laptopmag.com
Twitter admits 2022 data leaks exploit same vulnerability — how to stay safe
Millions of Twitter user's profiles leaked in November is the same vulnerability that exposed data earlier in 2022. Twitter today confirmed that the user data breach that leaked millions of users' profiles, such as emails and phone numbers, in November used the same vulnerability in July 2022's leak. In a...
laptopmag.com
MacBook Pro 2023 models may have been spotted on Steam database — and they look familiar
As Apple's rumored MacBook Pro 2023 14-inch and 16-inch models loom closer, another leak shows two unreleased Mac models on Steam's database — and the codenames resemble alleged MacBook Pro Geekbench scores that point to the new models. Spotted in Steam's November 2022 survey (opens in new tab) (via...
laptopmag.com
An OLED MacBook Air could launch in 2024 — skip that M2 MacBook!
The MacBook Air could come with an OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate in 2024, giving you a mighty strong reason to skip that MacBook Air M2!. According to display industry consultant Ross Young (opens in new tab), the 2024 MacBook Air and both the iPad Pros are set to get what is called “two-stack” OLED displays with ProMotion. This one-two punch guarantees increased brightness and a lower power draw, which means better battery life.
Samsung's December 2022 patch is hitting the Galaxy S20 internationally
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung beat Google at its own game with a stellar four-year Android upgrade promise and even longer support for security patches — that’s one big reason Samsung phones are among our favorite Android flagships. Standing true to its software commitment, Samsung is getting the newest December 2022 patch started with the help of the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, trailing its big One UI 5 update.
laptopmag.com
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review
For students or those working from home, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 offers incredible performance thanks to its 12th-gen processor. But the short battery life makes it difficult to use when on the go. The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is yet another thin-and-light laptop to join the ultraportable market. It...
ZDNet
Motorola updates $150 Moto G Play for 2023: Here's what's new
Motorola on Thursday announced the new $150 Moto G Play smartphone, an updated version of the 2021 Moto G Play. You'll be able to order the new Moto G Play starting Jan. 12 directly from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. The new Moto G Play retains the previous model's 6.5-inch...
Google Pixel Fold Leaks With Some Tempting Screens And Specs
Prominent leaker OnLeaks released a new set of renders for Google's rumored Pixel Fold phone, which may be coming in 2023. We have all the details.
Phone Arena
Samsung pushes December security patch to Galaxy Z Fold 4, fixes more than 80 vulnerabilities
Samsung is currently rolling out the December security patch for its the unlocked version of the awesome Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable in the US, following Google's lead with rolling out said update to the Pixel phone lineup. The latest software patch, which quite respectably weighs in at around 400MB, should also be hitting the carrier-specific versions of the device in the coming days as well.
Comments / 1