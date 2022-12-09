Read full article on original website
Rose M. Roush
Rose M. Roush, 91, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 12, 2022. Born March 7, 1931 in Dubois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Litch and Emma Schreckengost. Rose attended schools in Falls Creek and graduated from Dubois High School. She went to Nursing School...
David E. Schnell
David E. Schnell, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa, passed away late Thursday evening (12-08-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Born at Ft. Campbell, KY. on March 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Karl and Wilma Schnell. Following graduation from...
Thomas H. “Tom” Peterson
Thomas H. “Tom” Peterson, 79, of Astral Rd., Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Friday night, December 9, 2022 at the Lakes at Jefferson Care Home, near Mercer. Thomas was born in Franklin on April 19, 1943. He was the son of the late Richard “Bud” and Phyllis Graham...
Clyde Mitchell Shumaker
Clyde Mitchell Shumaker, 76, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday evening, December 11, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on November 10, 1946, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Clyde B. “Pete” and Norma L. (Gourley) Shumaker. He served his country during...
Thomas Richard Dworsky Sr.
Thomas Richard Dworsky Sr., 77, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois in DuBois, PA, with his children and grandchildren by his side. Tom was born on September 3, 1945, to the late Stephen and Violet (Yeager) Dworsky in Johnsonburg,...
Leona Madeline Elgin Weitz
Leona Madeline Elgin Weitz, was born February 1, 1929, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, and went home to her Lord on November 21, 2022. Known for most of her adult life as Lee, she graduated from Clarion High School in 1948 and Indiana (PA) State Teacher’s College with a degree in Home Economics in 1952.
Amy Jo Hale
Amy Jo Hale, 56, of Tionesta, died at her home early Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Franklin on August 10, 1966 to Wilda E. (Morrow) Cotton of Franklin and the late Ralph E. Cotton. She was...
Donna M. Hartzell
Donna M. Hartzell, 83, of Summerville, died Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 while at Brookside Assisted Living following a period of declining health. Born on March 22, 1939 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucille Reed Mills. She was a graduate of...
State Police Calls: Suspect Delivers Stolen Gloves to Franklin Police Barracks
VENANGO/MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft that occurred at Dunham’s Sports on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Monday, December 12, the incident...
Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to police, the accident happened on Friday, December 9, around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Whippoorwill Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 38-year-old Mallory L. Adams of Cranberry.
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
SPONSORED: DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) Explains the Benefits of Using Front Load Discharge Mixer Trucks
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – You may have seen an odd-looking concrete mixer truck throughout your travels in Western Pennsylvania and thought – “Well, they put that mixer drum on backwards”. It was likely a DuBrook concrete mixer truck and that’s exactly how they are supposed to...
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Rockland Township
ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police have released the details surrounding a Dec. 8 two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Rockland Township. According to the report, the accident happened around 4:57 p.m. when a 2015 Subaru Legacy, driven by 33-year-old Nicholas A. Rex, of Oil...
Police: Man Awaiting Birth of Child Drinks Pint of Vodka, Two Bottles of Wine, and Two Beers; Causes Disturbance at Hospital
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of getting drunk and causing a disturbance at UPMC Northwest while awaiting the birth of his child. Franklin-based State said the incident happened on December 9 around 10:37 a.m. when 42-year-old Jason Bonner, of Clarion arrived at UPMC Northwest with his girlfriend in preparation for the birth of their child.
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Allegedly Steals Nearly $5K in Guns, Other Items from Her Father
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who allegedly admitted to stealing multiple guns and other items valued at $4,951.00 from her father over a four-month period. According to PSP Franklin, the thefts occurred between August 5, 2022, and December...
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
Police Release Name of Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The name of a local man who allegedly threatened to shoot hunters in the head in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, has been released. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Edward Alan Caldwell, of Rouseville, on Monday, December 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Featured Local Job: Experienced Plumbing Technicians
Luton’s Plumbing and Heating currently has openings for Experienced Plumbing Technicians. The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants. Plumber Job Responsibilities:. Install,...
IUP Students from Venango County Achieve Provost Scholar Recognition
INDIANA, Pa. – Students from Venango County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
