Clarion, PA

Rose M. Roush

Rose M. Roush, 91, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 12, 2022. Born March 7, 1931 in Dubois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Litch and Emma Schreckengost. Rose attended schools in Falls Creek and graduated from Dubois High School. She went to Nursing School...
OIL CITY, PA
David E. Schnell

David E. Schnell, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa, passed away late Thursday evening (12-08-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Born at Ft. Campbell, KY. on March 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Karl and Wilma Schnell. Following graduation from...
PARKER, PA
Thomas H. “Tom” Peterson

Thomas H. “Tom” Peterson, 79, of Astral Rd., Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Friday night, December 9, 2022 at the Lakes at Jefferson Care Home, near Mercer. Thomas was born in Franklin on April 19, 1943. He was the son of the late Richard “Bud” and Phyllis Graham...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Clyde Mitchell Shumaker

Clyde Mitchell Shumaker, 76, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday evening, December 11, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on November 10, 1946, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Clyde B. “Pete” and Norma L. (Gourley) Shumaker. He served his country during...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Thomas Richard Dworsky Sr.

Thomas Richard Dworsky Sr., 77, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois in DuBois, PA, with his children and grandchildren by his side. Tom was born on September 3, 1945, to the late Stephen and Violet (Yeager) Dworsky in Johnsonburg,...
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
Leona Madeline Elgin Weitz

Leona Madeline Elgin Weitz, was born February 1, 1929, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, and went home to her Lord on November 21, 2022. Known for most of her adult life as Lee, she graduated from Clarion High School in 1948 and Indiana (PA) State Teacher’s College with a degree in Home Economics in 1952.
CLARION, PA
Amy Jo Hale

Amy Jo Hale, 56, of Tionesta, died at her home early Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Franklin on August 10, 1966 to Wilda E. (Morrow) Cotton of Franklin and the late Ralph E. Cotton. She was...
TIONESTA, PA
Donna M. Hartzell

Donna M. Hartzell, 83, of Summerville, died Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 while at Brookside Assisted Living following a period of declining health. Born on March 22, 1939 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucille Reed Mills. She was a graduate of...
SUMMERVILLE, PA
Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to police, the accident happened on Friday, December 9, around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Whippoorwill Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 38-year-old Mallory L. Adams of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash

LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Rockland Township

ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police have released the details surrounding a Dec. 8 two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Rockland Township. According to the report, the accident happened around 4:57 p.m. when a 2015 Subaru Legacy, driven by 33-year-old Nicholas A. Rex, of Oil...
OIL CITY, PA
Police: Man Awaiting Birth of Child Drinks Pint of Vodka, Two Bottles of Wine, and Two Beers; Causes Disturbance at Hospital

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of getting drunk and causing a disturbance at UPMC Northwest while awaiting the birth of his child. Franklin-based State said the incident happened on December 9 around 10:37 a.m. when 42-year-old Jason Bonner, of Clarion arrived at UPMC Northwest with his girlfriend in preparation for the birth of their child.
CLARION, PA
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
OIL CITY, PA
Police Release Name of Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The name of a local man who allegedly threatened to shoot hunters in the head in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, has been released. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Edward Alan Caldwell, of Rouseville, on Monday, December 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: Experienced Plumbing Technicians

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating currently has openings for Experienced Plumbing Technicians. The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants. Plumber Job Responsibilities:. Install,...
IUP Students from Venango County Achieve Provost Scholar Recognition

INDIANA, Pa. – Students from Venango County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

