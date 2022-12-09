ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guitar World Magazine

TC Electronic Plethora X3 review

It’s a great way to expand a ’board with a whole range of decent-sounding effects and could quite literally be all the modulation pedals you'll need in one place. Just add a drive pedal to the X3 and you’ll have an utterly practical minimalist rig that you can take anywhere.
Guitar World Magazine

Meet Candy, the Pittsburgh metal band even heavier than Code Orange

Fueled by the guitar tag team of Michael Quick and Steve Di Genco, Candy's uncompromising sound is a vulgar display of modern metal power. Positioning themselves as the heavier, more chaotic sibling of Pittsburgh metallers Code Orange – which is, indeed, a feat in and of itself – Richmond, Virginia upstarts Candy have made ripples in the underground hardcore and metal scenes since their debut three-track demo in 2017.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheStreet

The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
Guitar World Magazine

The 32 greatest Texas guitarists of all time

Featuring Stevie Ray Vaughan, Dimebag Darrell, St. Vincent and 29 more Lone Star superstars. In terms of actual geographical size, Texas is pretty much a pipsqueak compared to, say, Alaska. (For those keeping score, Alaska accounts for 665,384 square miles versus Texas’ total area of 268,596 square miles.) But...
TEXAS STATE
The Verge

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the rhythm and lead secrets of Mark Knopfler with this in-depth guitar lesson

Known for his superb guitar playing, unique sound and deep ‘rough cut’ vocal tones, Mark Knopfler is nothing short of a modern musical genius. One of the truly all-time great guitar players, he is much more even than that, being a singer, songwriter, film soundtrack composer, and producer.
The Associated Press

Weather Forecasting Set to Enter a New Era With Tonight’s Launch of Next-generation Satellite

DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Tonight’s launch of a highly advanced meteorological satellite from, Kourou, French Guiana, heralds the start of a new era for weather forecasting in Europe, EUMETSAT Director-General Phil Evans said. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005463/en/ MTG-I1 is successfully launched on an Ariane-5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana (Photo: EUMETSAT)
T3.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
Guitar World Magazine

KHDK and Nergal launch LCFR: The Second Coming, a "more brutal" take on the Behemoth man's signature overdrive/boost pedal

The demonic new stompbox features an updated white-and-bronze aesthetic, and a new mid-frequency pot for greater versatility and tonal control. After launching the LCFR overdrive/boost pedal in collaboration with Behemoth’s Adam “Nergal” Darski last year, KHDK Electronics has announced the stompbox’s second iteration, LCFR: The Second Coming.
BGR.com

JBL Quantum TWS wireless earbuds review: Great earbuds for gamers on the go

JBL has a long history of delivering high-end, great-sounding headsets, and in recent years it has built many of the best wireless earbuds out there. Now, the company is back with a fresh pair that are specifically targeted at gaming, in the JBL Quantum TWS wireless earbuds. Earbuds aren’t commonly...
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo YOGA Paper: New E-Reader launched in China with active stylus support

The YOGA Paper has arrived in China, over a month after Lenovo began teasing the device. Currently a Chinese exclusive, the YOGA Paper utilises the Rockchip RK3566, a low-powered chipset found in many single-board computers (SBC) and gaming handhelds, such as the GKD Mini Plus Classic. The YOGA Paper runs Android though, not a lightweight Linux distribution, so performance may be on the sluggish side.

