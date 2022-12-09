Read full article on original website
Related
Read the criminal complaint filed in 1980 killing of Kan. nursing student
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
Hays student among K-State's Outstanding Senior award winners
MANHATTAN — Eleven students from the College of Health and Human Sciences are being recognized with 2022 fall Outstanding Senior Awards, and one student has been selected to speak at the college's commencement ceremony, held Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. This year's Outstanding Senior Award winners were nominated by faculty...
Beckman named youth services / training manager at Nex-Tech
Nex-Tech has announced the promotion of Jacque Beckman to youth services/training manager. She will assume her new responsibilities on Jan. 1. Beckman is a certified training manager/director and instructor/facilitator. She has over 31 years of experience with Nex-Tech, where she started working right out of college. Beckman lives on a farm near Hill City with her husband, Lonnie, daughter, Zoie, and foster son, Tanner. They enjoy spending time as a family, attending church, school, and extra-curricular activities, along with working together on the farm. Lonnie and Jacque also have two sons and daughters-in-law, Clayton and Allie Beckman and Garen and Ellie Beckman, four grandchildren, and one on the way.
SPONSORED: R5 Roofing's free residential roof giveaway
R5 Roofing of Hays has announced its first Christmas-time Residential Roof Giveaway. “We like to be involved in our communities in various way, and we saw this as an opportunity to give back this holiday season, especially after many towns in the areas we serve experienced severe weather this summer and last,” said Jeff Rupp, R5 Roofing Owner.
Now That’s Rural: Trego County's Shiloh Vineyard
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. It’s the Festival of Lights. Twinkly lights adorn five acres of trees, barns and buildings as excited families enjoy hot chocolate and homemade, spiced wine. It’s an annual Christmas celebration hosted by a family-owned winery on the high plains of rural Kansas....
Ellis PD seeks tips on recent graffiti incident
ELLIS — The Ellis Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for graffiti that was painted on the co-op weigh station located at 914 Washington. In a social media release, the department asked residents to check surveillance systems from the hours of 11...
Reminders for Fort Hays State's fall commencement
Fort Hays State University will recognize approximately 1,100 graduates during its third annual fall commencement Friday, Dec. 16, (in person) and Saturday, Dec. 17, for the virtual ceremonies. Graduates who have chosen to participate in person will be honored in two ceremonies on Friday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. All graduates...
NWester: Plainville teenager not alone in going extra mile(s)
As adults, we can all probably reflect on a time when we can point to one person who made a huge difference in our lives. For Cameron Lindsey, that just might be a guy in a lime green shirt who seemed to appear out of nowhere at a most difficult time in a road race.
Monday storm brings first December moisture to Hays area
Hays and southeast Ellis County received some much-needed rainfall Monday evening as a December thunderstorm rolled into the area. The K-State Ag Research Center reported 0.68 inches of rain — the first recorded accumulation in the month of December. There were several areas of 0.75 inches of rain from CoCoRaHS reports, with the highest a report of 0.84 inches southwest of Hays.
Police ID NW Kansas man who died in house fire
OSBORNE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in a house fire early Monday in Osborne. Just after 5 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire at 335 South 3rd Street in Osborne, according to Police Chief Matt Pasilas. As crew arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in...
Hays 'elves' work Christmas Magic to bring comfort during holiday
This holiday season, one Hays “elf” wants to make sure that Hays veterans and older residents that otherwise might be forgotten at Christmas receive a bit of comfort and joy. Christmas Magic began as an idea to ensure a few area veterans received a holiday gift, said Janice...
🤼 Tigers place 13 at Bob Smith Open
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team hosted the annual Bob Smith Open on Sunday. The Tigers finished with 13 placers, including individual championships from Tereus Henry (197) and Cade Lindsey (174). The Tigers also had three runner-up finishes, one third-place, three fourth-place, three fifth-place, and one sixth-place finish.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men and women take on NW Missouri State Sunday
Radio - KJLS (103.3) #1/1 Northwest Missouri State (8-0, 2-0 MIAA) Sunday, December 11 – 3:30 p.m. After sweeping a six-game home stand, Fort Hays State heads on the road to No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State on Sunday (Dec. 11). The Tigers will put their seven-game win streak overall to the test against the three-time defending national champions at 3:30 p.m. FHSU enters the game at 7-1 overall, 2-0 in the MIAA, while NWMSU enters the weekend at 8-0 overall, 2-0 in the MIAA. The Tigers are receiving votes in both top 25 polls, while the Bearcats have remained the No. 1 ranked team nationally up to this point.
Hays boys' wrestling team 9th in Colby
The Hays High boys' wrestling team finished 9th at the Colby Dual Tournament. The Indians beat Phillipsburg 48-24, lost to McPherson 45-28 and Junction City 57-12. Hays rebounded to beat Goodland 54-30 and then lost to Lexington (NE) 45-27. Hays lost to Wray (CO) 42-39 and Colby 44-33. Individual Results:
🏀 Dominant second half lifts Tiger women past NW Missouri State
MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team used a dominant second half to come from behind and defeat Northwest Missouri State Sunday afternoon, 67-52. The Tigers trailed by as many as nine in the first half before doubling up the Bearcats after the break, 38-19. Fort Hays State jumped out to a hot start, knocking more than half of its attempts in the opening quarter to lead by as many as nine. But the Bearcats were even more efficient, hitting 72.7 percent in the opening frame (8-of-11). Northwest closed the quarter on a 12-2 run to take a one-point lead, 21-20. The Bearcats continued to add to their lead early in the second quarter, going in front by as many as nine, 29-20, after holding the Tigers scoreless for nearly five minutes.Ellie Stearns helped the Tigers break out of the funk with a 3-pointer, helping FHSU close the first half on a 9-4 run to close within four, 33-29.
