Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Body Found Under Bridge In Stillwater; Police Investigating

A body was found under a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near East Virginia Avenue and Perkins Road in Stillwater, according to police. The Stillwater Police Department responded to the area where a pedestrian reported that someone was under the bridge and unresponsive. Stillwater officers and detectives are currently...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest 4th Suspect Connected To Deadly BA Expressway Shooting

Tulsa Police arrested Linus Altenor Jr., 19, Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway in July. Police arrested Altenor Jr. in Okmulgee on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. TPD says he is the fourth suspect arrested and charged for the murder Terek...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD arrests woman, search for two others following police chase

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/12/22: Piper Barrett has been arrested following this morning’s police chase. Officers continue to search for two other people in connection to the crime. Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Norman man dies in Wagoner County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 45-year-old Norman man is dead following a crash in Wagoner County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jeremy Daley was driving a 2011 Kenworth southbound on US 69 near West 80th Street North on Dec. 12 around 4 a.m. Daley departed the road to the right...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Crews Making Progress On Improvement Project On Highway 51

Crews are making progress on a highway improvement project in Tulsa County. Osage SkyNews6 offered an overhead look at the work happening at the intersection of Highway 51 and 265th West Avenue. Highway 51 is down to one lane in each direction until work wraps up in the Spring.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Construction Project To Close Intersection Near The University Of Tulsa

A construction project will close roads near the University of Tulsa this week. The intersection of North Harvard and East Admiral Court will close for waterline work. Crews are set to tie in a new six-inch water line to an existing 16-inch water mainline. Construction is set to begin on...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Seen on Burglary and Personation

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm. According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating

Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
SAND SPRINGS, OK

