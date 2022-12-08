ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kait 8

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMZU

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Missouri poultry flock

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

MO state’s timeline to purchase recreational marijuana

MISSOURI — Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Missouri, but the odds are it can’t be legally purchased just yet. Amendment 3 has officially taken effect — which gives permission to any adult 21 and up. What hasn’t yet changed is buying marijuana. Dispensaries that have...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
SIKESTON, MO
wsiu.org

A former Marion VA psychologist is charged with fraud and obstruction of justice

A federal grand jury in Benton has returned a six-count indictment charging a Herrin woman with submitting false medical documents to her employer, obstruction of justice and Medicare fraud. The U.S. attorney reports 56-year-old Theresa Kelly, a licensed clinical psychologist, was employed by the VA Medical Center in Marion. According...
MARION, IL

