Kait 8
Drought Assessment Committee meets on Tuesday to discuss drought status in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold its fourth meeting to discuss the status of the state’s drought, as well as any recommended changes to the ongoing coordinated state and federal response. The Drought Assessment Committee will meet virtually at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The...
Kait 8
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Missouri Governor Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
KMZU
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Missouri poultry flock
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
KFVS12
MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
First $100K prize won in Red Hot Cash Missouri Lottery game
A shopper at a local Schnucks store has claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery's Red Hot Cash scratchers game.
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
fourstateshomepage.com
MO state’s timeline to purchase recreational marijuana
MISSOURI — Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Missouri, but the odds are it can’t be legally purchased just yet. Amendment 3 has officially taken effect — which gives permission to any adult 21 and up. What hasn’t yet changed is buying marijuana. Dispensaries that have...
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
KFVS12
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
wsiu.org
A former Marion VA psychologist is charged with fraud and obstruction of justice
A federal grand jury in Benton has returned a six-count indictment charging a Herrin woman with submitting false medical documents to her employer, obstruction of justice and Medicare fraud. The U.S. attorney reports 56-year-old Theresa Kelly, a licensed clinical psychologist, was employed by the VA Medical Center in Marion. According...
Did You Know Missouri Has an Official State Dinosaur?
Could the next Jurassic Park movie be set in Missouri? Don't laugh. Did you know that the state of Missouri is one of the only states in America to have its own state dinosaur? It's true and there's a very good reason for that. So what is the official Missouri...
krcgtv.com
Personal property taxpayers see higher bills for vehicles due to shortages
COLUMBIA — Missouri personal property taxpayers saw higher tax bills for vehicles Friday compared to last year. Low supplies and high demands increased the values of used cars and trucks. Even if you weren’t looking to buy a new vehicle, rising car and truck prices still impacted your wallet...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
