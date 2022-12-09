It is no surprise that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been abysmal, especially on the offensive side of the ball, this season. Even with all the weapons and Tom Brady at the helm, they have struggled to find any creativity and consistency while trying to push the ball into the endzone. They are lucky to have the record they have and at this point, it doesn't seem like there will be a fix for it as we are now nearing the end of the season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO