Kyrsten Sinema is shaking up the Senate - and people are not happy about it. On Thursday, Sinema, 46, who represents Arizona in the US Senate, announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party and registering herself as an Independent. Speaking to Jake Tapper for CNN, Sinema said, “I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to."“Removing myself from the partisan structure – not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO