SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Bleacher Report
MSU HC Mike Leach Dies at Age 61 Following Complications from a Heart Condition
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61. The school announced on Tuesday that Leach died due to complications from a heart condition. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady's 'Best Option' for 2023 May Be Broadcasting Job at Fox
Rob Gronkowski thinks it might be time to team up with Tom Brady again. Only this time, it would be in the media instead of on the field. "That may be the best option," Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) when asked if Brady should perhaps join Fox next season. "He's definitely, you know, he's a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world."
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6
Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?
The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Marcus Mariota Likely to Be Put on IR with Knee Injury; Ridder to Start
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will likely be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday. The Falcons were already set to replace Mariota with rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota signed a two-year, $18.75 million deal with the Falcons during the offseason following a...
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. Cowboys
Jerry Jones was impressed with the performance of Houston Texans' quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win Sunday over their cross-state rivals. "Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre," he told reporters. "Both of them." Mills finished 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. Driskel, who...
Bleacher Report
T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys Agree to Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hilton's deal has a max value of $1.5 million:. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, that Hilton has a chance to...
Bleacher Report
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal; Has 78 Career TDs
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. The three-time defending Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award winner will be expected to catch the eye of prominent football programs looking to bolster the quarterback position. McCall, 21, earned his first Player...
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots
There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
Bleacher Report
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 15?
There's just one month left in the 2022 regular season, but while many division races are heating up, very little is settled. So far just one playoff spot has been locked up—the Philadelphia Eagles are in the postseason as at least a wild card after drubbing the Giants in New York.
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill Says He Gave Chiefs Chance to Match Dolphins' Contract Offer Before Trade
Tyreek Hill has offered new insight into the discussions that led to his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. Appearing on the Club Shay Shay YouTube show with Shannon Sharpe (starts at 3:40 mark), Hill said he approached the Chiefs about what the Dolphins were offering him for a contract extension and they decided to trade him rather than try to match the proposal.
Bleacher Report
Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal
One of the busiest intervals of the college football season is currently underway. The first window of the CFB transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, leading to over 1,000 early entries. While some of these prospects will serve as rotational pieces for new programs, there's a handful of budding stars in the market.
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Ruled Out vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury
The New England Patriots lost one of their top players on offense during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced that running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the remainder of the contest after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Stevenson ran the ball three times...
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency
Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Disappointments of the 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season So Far
While men's college basketball teams like Connecticut, Maryland, Mississippi State and Purdue have gotten out to better starts than anyone expected, plenty of others have come nowhere close to living up to the preseason hype. A handful of preseason AP Top 25 teams always sink like a lead balloon. But...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Jokes About 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw's Autograph Request: 'It Was S--t for Me'
Not a lot went right for Tom Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and then he had to relive his interception to Dre Greenlaw when the linebacker asked him to sign the ball in the aftermath. "It was s--t for me,...
