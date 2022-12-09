Read full article on original website
Related
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
PepsiCo layoffs point to corporate belt-tightening extending beyond big tech
Hundreds of jobs will reportedly be eliminated with company sites in Purchase, N.Y., Chicago and Plano, Texas, likely to be most affected.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
CNBC
PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, report says
PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
msn.com
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
insideevs.com
Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times
Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Disney execs fumed after Chapek hired McKinsey for restructuring plan: report
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek tapped consulting firm McKinsey in recent months to centralize control of major spending decisions, angering creative execs, a new report said. Chapek hired the firm in September, just two months before the beleaguered CEO’s shocking dismissal last month. Discussions to implement McKinsey’s plans were underway in the weeks leading up to the board of director’s decision to fire Chapek on Nov. 20 and replace him with his predecessor, Bob Iger, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision was spearheaded by Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who told the board that she had “lost confidence”...
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
Around 90% of tech companies say they’re turning to remote work for this reason
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
San Francisco tech unicorn Airtable lays off a fifth of staff as multiple execs exit
Three of the company's executives have left amid the layoffs.
FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
OSI approves decrease in voluntary workers' compensation loss costs
Silver City Daily Press & Independent (NM) The Office of Superintendent of Insurance has recently approved a rate proposal submitted by the. that will reduce voluntary workers' compensation loss costs by an average of 10.7 percent, to become effective for policies renewing on or after. Jan. 1. . This marks...
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Amazon Plans To Layoff 10,000 Employees
Amazon is expected to begin layoffs this week, according to a report by the New York Times. People who have knowledge of the plans said that roughly 10,000 people will be fired as part of a plan by CEO Andy Jassy to cut costs. The cuts will mainly include people...
Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE
Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0