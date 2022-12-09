ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, report says

PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
PLANO, TX
insideevs.com

Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times

Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
New York Post

Disney execs fumed after Chapek hired McKinsey for restructuring plan: report

Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek tapped consulting firm McKinsey in recent months to centralize control of major spending decisions, angering creative execs, a new report said. Chapek hired the firm in September, just two months before the beleaguered CEO’s shocking dismissal last month. Discussions to implement McKinsey’s plans were underway in the weeks leading up to the board of director’s decision to fire Chapek on Nov. 20 and replace him with his predecessor, Bob Iger, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision was spearheaded by Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who told the board that she had “lost confidence”...
InsuranceNewsNet

FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
KFI AM 640

Amazon Plans To Layoff 10,000 Employees

Amazon is expected to begin layoffs this week, according to a report by the New York Times. People who have knowledge of the plans said that roughly 10,000 people will be fired as part of a plan by CEO Andy Jassy to cut costs. The cuts will mainly include people...
InsuranceNewsNet

Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE

Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy