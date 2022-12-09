Read full article on original website
Dad who lost three children to cancer in four years is battling disease himself
A father who lost three children to cancer in less than five years has opened up about his own cancer battle. Régis Feitosa, 52, lost his youngest daughter, Beatriz, in 2018. She was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia the previous year at the age of nine and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately the cancer returned and she died on 24 June 2018 at the age of 10.
Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated
A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
A woman thought her swollen armpit and tiredness were caused by pregnancy hormones, but she had stage 4 cancer
Doctors didn't catch Erin Basinger's growing mass at any perinatal appointment. She thinks weight stigma contributed to her delayed cancer diagnosis.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Shock twist after parents refused to let their baby use 'jabbed blood' in life-saving surgery
A New Zealand couple who are adamantly refusing to let doctors use blood from Covid-vaccinated donors to perform open heart surgery on their baby boy has been forced to accept that some 'jabbed' blood may have to be used. The little boy has severe pulmonary valve stenosis, meaning he has...
Women's Health
Meghan Trainor claims nurses 'shamed her' when she gave birth
It's tough enough being a new mum without being judged for your actions - but Meghan Trainor has said that nurses did just that when she gave birth to her son Riley, 21 months. Mysteriously the tot slept a lot when he was born, an anomaly that the All about...
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
Upworthy
Bride who received a life-saving organ transplant asks donor's dad to walk her down the aisle
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 23, 2021. It has since been updated. Daniel Donnelly Jr. never got to see his daughter, Heather, walk down the aisle. However, earlier this year, he got the chance to experience what it would've been like when Diana Donnarumma—one of eight people who received organ transplants from Heather after she died in a 2017 car accident in Texas three days before her wedding—asked him to walk her halfway down the aisle on her wedding day. "I try to carry on her spirit the best I can every day," Donnarumma told The Buffalo News. "And I felt like I needed to–but also I wanted to–give her father the opportunity."
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son
Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.
Mother says daughter hospitalized for weeks after ingesting water bead toy
Experts say swallowing water beads can lead to life-threatening intestinal damage including bowel blockages after ingesting the expandable material.
Baby allegedly poisoned by nurse ‘received two bags of contaminated feed’
A baby boy allegedly poisoned by Lucy Letby received two bags of intravenous feed contaminated with insulin, a court heard.The 32-year-old nurse is accused of attempting to murder the infant by injecting synthetic insulin into his nutrition during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.The heart rate of the youngster – referred to as Child F – soared and his blood sugar dropped to a dangerously low level after the prescribed bag containing nutrients was connected to an intravenous line after midnight on August 5, 2015.His blood sugar levels remained low throughout the following day shift...
SoCal women who almost lost lives to pregnancy-related heart failure now warn others
We're learning more about a potentially deadly pregnancy complication - maternal heart failure. It's often written off as common symptoms of those who are expecting, but doctors say this potentially fatal condition is often misdiagnosed.
Upworthy
Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life
Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
Parents Who Refused Vaxxed Blood Transfusion for Baby Lose Custody
A sick baby boy has been placed into the temporary custody of health officials in New Zealand after his parents refused to allow him to have a life-saving procedure over fears that he might receive blood transfusions from donors vaccinated against COVID. The country’s High Court on Wednesday ruled that the infant—referred to in proceedings as Baby W—be placed under the guardianship of the court after his parents had sought a ruling that their child only receive blood from unvaccinated donors. The court instead ruled that the operation to correct the infant’s heart disorder was in his “best interest,” granting the temporary guardianship “until completion of his surgery and post-operative recovery.” Justice Ian Gault dismissed the request for unvaccinated blood as unnecessary and impractical but emphasized that the parents remain the child’s primary guardians, meaning doctors must keep them informed about the boy’s health and treatment.Read it at BBC
Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions
New Zealand's 6-month-old "Baby W" is recovering in a hospital after a successful life-saving surgery was performed against the wishes of his parents, who wanted to block the use of blood from vaccinated donors.
Setauket family seeks living donor for 8-month-old daughter in need of liver transplant
A Setauket family is looking for a match for their 8-month-old in need of a liver transplant at Mount Sinai Children’s Hospital in New York City.
New Zealand ‘Baby W’ case: boy has surgery after court gives doctors guardianship
A baby who was placed in his doctors’ care because his parents refused to consent to a transfusion of “vaccinated blood” for the operation, has had life-saving surgery, the parents’ lawyer has said. Sue Grey confirmed to broadcaster RNZ on Friday afternoon that the boy, identified...
