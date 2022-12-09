Read full article on original website
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
CNBC
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
DOJ Charges 21 in Cross-Border Crypto Money Laundering Network
Twenty-one people have been charged with using cryptocurrency to launder money stolen through fraud schemes. The individuals were involved with transnational money laundering networks that helped foreign criminal gangs move fraud proceeds stolen from U.S. victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release.
Action News Jax
‘Parental Rights in Education’ sponsor indicted on fraud charges
TALLAHASSEE — State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements in an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association and obtain coronavirus-related business loans, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. STORY: Florida attorneys ask for go-ahead on controversial blocked ‘Stop...
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Philadelphia Jeweler Convicted for $750,000 For Trafficking Counterfeit Goods And Financial Fraud Offenses
A well-known Philadelphia jeweler who has iced out big names like Floyd Mayweather and Meek Mill is facing prison time for selling fake Rolex watches. Dimitre Hadjiev, 41, has been convicted of trafficking counterfeit goods and financial fraud offenses related to selling counterfeit luxury wristwatches, WatchPro reports. The charges come after Hadjiev’s property was raided in 2019, and the IRS and FBI investigated his business practices.
Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Tax Fraud, Wife Julie Receives Lesser Sentence
Months after they were found guilty of tax fraud, Todd and Julie Chrisley have received their sentences. On Monday, Todd was given 12 years in prison, while Julie was handed a seven-year sentence by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross. They will also be required to serve 16 months of probation.
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for tax evasion, fraud
Michael Avenatti, the celebrity attorney known for his work on a number of high-profile cases, was sentenced on Monday to 14 years in prison for tax evasion and stealing from clients, the Los Angeles Times reported. The sentencing of Avenatti, 51, ends a series of federal prosecutions against the disgraced lawyer, who became a household name for representing former adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against former President Donald Trump. During the sentencing in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Avenatti had done "many noble and good things in his life," but had "also done great evil," the Times reported. In addition to the...
Ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin dodges serious bribery, wire fraud raps
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said. The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling. Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...
CBS News
Trump Organization convicted on all counts in tax fraud trial
Donald Trump was not charged, but it's a major blow and could complicate his business operations going forward. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Deliberations have started in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial and the judge told jurors to 'set aside' any Trump biases
The jury has been told to set aside any bias against Donald Trump. It's a tall order: one quarter of the jurors openly don't like Trump.
Aviation International News
FAA Document Fraud Case Ends with Prison Time
A man with a history of criminal behavior and who pleaded guilty in July to making numerous false statements on documents to the FAA, including a failed attempt to fraudulently register a stolen business jet, has been sentenced to 37 months of incarceration. Cole Allan Peacock, 30, also must serve three years of supervised release.
Trump Says New York ‘Hard Place To Be A Trump’ After Company Convicted Of Tax Fraud
“Disappointed with the verdict in Manhattan, but will appeal,” the former president said Tuesday.
Danske Bank Pleads Guilty to Fraud in Multi-Billion Dollar Scheme to Access US Banks
The Danish bank forfeited more than $2 billion in a plea agreement.
Bankman-Fried's arrest, regulatory changes open doors for fintechs, and what matters in the marketplace
FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on Monday by Bahamian police. The operation came shortly after a formal US notification of criminal charges against the businessman, the Caribbean country's attorney general said. According to the Wall Street Journal, he was indicted for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud,…
KHN Investigation: The System Feds Rely On to Stop Repeat Health Fraud Is Broken
The federal system meant to stop health care business owners and executives from repeatedly bilking government health programs fails to do so, a KHN investigation has found. That means people are once again tapping into Medicaid, Medicare, and other taxpayer-funded federal health programs after being legally banned because of fraudulent or illegal…
Trump's lawyers claimed Weisselberg acted alone & was the sole beneficiary of the fraud, but evidence said otherwise
Donald Trump's lawyers claimed that Allen Weisselberg was the sole beneficiary who acted alone in fraud that took place at two of his companies. However, new evidence said he was aware.
Five co-defendants in computer fraud, identity theft ring get one day in prison
Dec. 13—Five of the seven Frederick County residents who pleaded guilty for their part in a computer fraud and identity theft ring were sentenced to one day in prison, plus one year of probation. Two other. Frederick. men who also were involved in the operation received lengthier sentences —...
InsuranceNewsNet
