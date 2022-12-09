Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Suspect arrested in Magnolia shooting
32-year-old Rico Rose was arrested on December 12 by officers with the Magnolia Police Department. Police responded to a call on November 12 that gunfire had broken out in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia. When officers arrived on scene, they found 32-year-old Demontray Hall dead. Hall had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man pleads guilty to coercion
Arkansas man, teen mother charged after baby found in dumpster
A 20-year-old Lockesburg man and a 17-year-old girl are facing charges after the sheriff found the body of their newborn baby in a dumpster.
ktbb.com
Eleanor Bowles, 77, stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police
(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage. It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.
magnoliareporter.com
Man's remains found inside burned Waldo mobile home
The body of a man was found Sunday morning inside a burned mobile home in Waldo. Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said the house apparently burned on Thursday night. A neighbor noticed the destroyed house on Friday, but the fire wasn’t reported to authorities until Sunday morning. Loe said...
txktoday.com
Hope AR Man Who Met 12-Year-Old Online Guilty Of Federal & State Crimes
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A Hope man serving 25 years in state prison for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Texarkana to a related charge. Jonathan Tyrell Haney, 35, met the girl on the “dating focused” site “Badoo” in early 2021, according to court records. When the girl’s mother discovered her missing April 12, 2021, investigators found evidence linking her disappearance to Haney on electronic devices.
cenlanow.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD posts weekly arrest report
ktalnews.com
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana
There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
KTBS
Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares to distribute Christmas gifts
TEXARKANA, Texas - With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is getting ready to distribute gifts from their Angel Tree program. The non-profit is organizing all of the presents coming into the Angel Tree warehouse. Organizers say they have about 800 kids enrolled...
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
KTBS
Theta Upsilon chapter made Christmas for needy children complete
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana graduate fraternity, the Theta Upsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity made Christmas shopping fun this year for some very delighted children. Monday morning, the group hosted a toy giveaway for ten joyful children who shopped at the Walmart Supercenter on New Boston Road...
magnoliareporter.com
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
ktalnews.com
Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later
A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
