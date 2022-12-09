Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Smith Street homicide case
An arrest has been made in the Saturday, November 12 shooting death of Demontray Hall, 32. Hall, of Shreveport, was found shot to death shortly before midnight in a yard in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that investigators came...
ktoy1047.com
Suspect arrested in Magnolia shooting
32-year-old Rico Rose was arrested on December 12 by officers with the Magnolia Police Department. Police responded to a call on November 12 that gunfire had broken out in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia. When officers arrived on scene, they found 32-year-old Demontray Hall dead. Hall had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Dec. 12
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
txktoday.com
Hope AR Man Who Met 12-Year-Old Online Guilty Of Federal & State Crimes
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A Hope man serving 25 years in state prison for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Texarkana to a related charge. Jonathan Tyrell Haney, 35, met the girl on the “dating focused” site “Badoo” in early 2021, according to court records. When the girl’s mother discovered her missing April 12, 2021, investigators found evidence linking her disappearance to Haney on electronic devices.
Arkansas man, teen mother charged after baby found in dumpster
A 20-year-old Lockesburg man and a 17-year-old girl are facing charges after the sheriff found the body of their newborn baby in a dumpster.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man pleads guilty to coercion
35-year-old Jonathan Haney of Hope originally pleaded guilty in November of 2021 in Ashley County to kidnapping the 12-year-old victim. Haney abducted the girl in April and, when she was located the next day at a Magnolia gas station, her clothing contained Haney’s DNA. Data on her electronic devices also led to Haney’s arrest in the kidnapping case.
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive on Harmony Grove High School campus; deputies and school investigating incident
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol. Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following […]
KSLA
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office suspects ‘foul play’ in missing woman’s case
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Kayla M. Stevens Van Houtan, 40, was last seen on Oct. 30 near her home in Horatio, Ark. In a 2003 Chevy pickup truck. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She stands...
magnoliareporter.com
Man's remains found inside burned Waldo mobile home
The body of a man was found Sunday morning inside a burned mobile home in Waldo. Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said the house apparently burned on Thursday night. A neighbor noticed the destroyed house on Friday, but the fire wasn’t reported to authorities until Sunday morning. Loe said...
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
KTBS
OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers
TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
Our ‘Salute to Service’ Features Two Of The Best From The Ark-La-Tex
Townsquare Media - Texarkana is proud to feature two of our Nation's finest, in service to their country and fellow man, one from Magnolia, Arkansas, and the other from right here in Texarkana, Texas. Army Sgt. Jane Waller - Magnolia, Arkansas. Our first salute goes out to U.S. Army Sgt....
hopeprescott.com
Streets packed for Christmas parade
PRESCOTT – After a day’s delay due to inclement weather, the Annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade went off without a hitch. The parade started with floats and participants lining up at the city’s municipal building, heading down Main Street to East 2nd South, hanging a left and ending up at Central Baptist Church Friday night.
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
KTBS
Theta Upsilon chapter made Christmas for needy children complete
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana graduate fraternity, the Theta Upsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity made Christmas shopping fun this year for some very delighted children. Monday morning, the group hosted a toy giveaway for ten joyful children who shopped at the Walmart Supercenter on New Boston Road...
KTBS
Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares to distribute Christmas gifts
TEXARKANA, Texas - With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is getting ready to distribute gifts from their Angel Tree program. The non-profit is organizing all of the presents coming into the Angel Tree warehouse. Organizers say they have about 800 kids enrolled...
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
