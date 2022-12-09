Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: St. John Bosco puts on a show in State Championship against Serra (San Mateo)
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – For the second time in the last three postseasons, St. John Bosco is the CIF State Open Division champion, and will very likely be named the national champion as well. The Braves throttled Serra (San Mateo) – the undisputed top team in Northern California – 45-0 on Saturday ...
Trio of local schools win California State championships in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three local high schools finished their season as state champions in football. The Grant Pacers, Escalon Cougars, and Hughson Huskies each won a State title on Saturday in games they hosted. According to the California Interscholastic Federation, it’s Grant’s second State title, Escalon’s third State Championship, and Hughson’s debut in a […]
Watch: Calmer Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci following D5-A loss at Orland
In the last 24 hours, the angry face and pointing fingers of seven-year Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci's have dominated social media platforms over pages/accounts connected to California high school football. His team had just dropped a 20-7 game at Orland High School Saturday night on a ...
sfstandard.com
Lincoln Wins Third State Championship in Lopsided Fashion
Following Saturday’s victory in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 7-A Championship, Lincoln Mustangs head coach Phil Ferrigno said he considers himself an underdog. His team didn’t look like underdogs on Saturday. Lincoln (10-3) dominated the Crenshaw Cougars on a rain-soaked Kezar Stadium field that at times looked...
KPBS
Lincoln High's Roderick Robinson leads football team to state championship
San Diego’s Lincoln High School football players are state champs. On Friday, the Hornets defeated the De La Salle Spartans from Concord, California 33-28, winning the Division 1-AA CIF State Football Championship. This is a first for the school, which has seen its share of victories and stars, but had not been able to bring home a state championship.
UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who is in and who is out?
Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.
