Colorado State

FOX40

Trio of local schools win California State championships in football

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three local high schools finished their season as state champions in football.  The Grant Pacers, Escalon Cougars, and Hughson Huskies each won a State title on Saturday in games they hosted.  According to the California Interscholastic Federation, it’s Grant’s second State title, Escalon’s third State Championship, and Hughson’s debut in a […]
ESCALON, CA
sfstandard.com

Lincoln Wins Third State Championship in Lopsided Fashion

Following Saturday’s victory in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 7-A Championship, Lincoln Mustangs head coach Phil Ferrigno said he considers himself an underdog. His team didn’t look like underdogs on Saturday. Lincoln (10-3) dominated the Crenshaw Cougars on a rain-soaked Kezar Stadium field that at times looked...
LINCOLN, CA
KPBS

Lincoln High's Roderick Robinson leads football team to state championship

San Diego’s Lincoln High School football players are state champs. On Friday, the Hornets defeated the De La Salle Spartans from Concord, California 33-28, winning the Division 1-AA CIF State Football Championship. This is a first for the school, which has seen its share of victories and stars, but had not been able to bring home a state championship.
SAN DIEGO, CA

