His vintage of Clayvin has a heady perfume you could fall into, with plush cherry and plum fruit, chalk dusty and savory spice. There's a lovely herbal, cocktail-bitters nuance and sweet mocha oak, too, but it's well placed. It's light-to medium bodied with a lift of acidity and tightly knit, savory, talc-like tannins that veer a tad astringent on the finish. Polished, yet still expressive of site, this could age until 2029 at least. Christina Pickard.

