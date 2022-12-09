Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
Emeritus 2019 Pinot Hill Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
From a cool, low-yielding site in the Sebastopol Hills, this wine shows the more savory aspects of the variety, a mix of dried herb, cardamom and anise. Tight-knit tannins give it structure and intensity, finding their way to a supple finish of wild strawberry and rhubarb. Virginie Boone. rating. 94.
winemag.com
Patz & Hall 2019 Moses-Hall Vineyard Pinot Noir (Carneros)
Possessing the earthy funk of the appellation, this wine offers buzzy acidity that boosts the full-bodied core of rich red fruit, citrus and mushroom. It has broad-shouldered intensity and supple tannins accented in oak and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. $80,Buy Now. Designation. Moses-Hall Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print...
winemag.com
SeaGlass 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)
Subtle aromas of raspberry and strawberry are cut by loamy soil on the ripe nose of this bottling. Tart cranberry flavors are layered in woodspice on the palate. Matt Kettmann. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
winemag.com
Copain Wines 2019 Cote Bannie Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Light and acid-driven, this wine is subtle in style, with layers of wet stone, lemon zest and forest. It shows varietal integrity and lasting notes of black tea and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $75,Buy Now. Designation. Cote Bannie. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.5%
winemag.com
Comartin 2019 Porterhouse Blackridge Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Santa Cruz Mountains)
Restrained aromas of carnation, rose petal, dried strawberry and dark, dried wood lure the nose into this single-vineyard wine. Sandalwood and incense flavors come through first on the palate, followed by cranberry and rose. A firm structure and lingering if light acidity carry into the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91.
winemag.com
Seña 2020 Vinedo Chadwick Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Valley)
Complex and elegant, this premium wine from Puente Alto in Maipo Valley opens with aromas of blackberry, cherry and thyme. It's full bodied with a mineral character and energetic acidity. Honest strawberry and red-plum flavors combine on the juicy midpalate and linger throughout the finish with light notes of mint and tobacco. Jesica Vargas.
winemag.com
Cocobon NV Estates Red (California)
A fairly simple red blend, this offers aromas and flavors of red and black plum, blackberry, black cherry, black pepper and vanilla. All are encompassed in a dusty earthiness and dried-grass-like essence. rating. 85. Price. $6,Buy Now. Designation. Estates. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
winemag.com
DK Wine Group 2020 Convene by Dan Kosta Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
Mellow, intricately blended spices, butter, toast and generous fruit flavors give this wine a pleasing, rich expression without losing its balance. A medium to full body and supple texture support deep poached-pear and peach flavors for impressive concentration and length. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. $52,Buy Now. Designation. Convene by...
winemag.com
Raymond 2019 District Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
Deep, dark chocolate is the hallmark of this wine all the way from the first whiff through a dark chocolate palate and to a cocoa finish. Rich, ripe blueberries, black cherries and a touch of wood smoke all play their part, but the wine's roasted cacao character dominates, as lavish tannins and a full body expand the mouthfeel. Jim Gordon.
winemag.com
Santa Alicia 2020 Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Valley)
Green bell pepper and herbs show on the nose and palate of this every-day red. It exhibits hints of peppercorn over mild flavors of red plum framed by light tannins and moderate acidity. The finish is slightly warm. Jesica Vargas. rating. 87. Price. $11,Buy Now. Designation. Reserva. Variety. Winery. Print...
winemag.com
Matetic 2017 EQ Granite Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
Grapes for this wine were sourced from organic and biodynamic vineyards located six miles from the Pacific Ocean. Hints of smoke, black pepper, cherry and cranberry aromas are bright and lead to a brisk palate where notes of cedar and thyme join berry flavors, adding to its complexity. It has a persistent finish. Jesica Vargas.
winemag.com
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars 2020 Arcadia Chardonnay (Napa Valley)
This beautiful wine stays with you beyond the palate. Deliciously balanced and bright, it holds its weight well, revealing rich, complex layers of green apple, pear and Meyer lemon with notes of baking spice, oak and crème brûlée. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Arcadia.
winemag.com
Goldschmidt 2018 Game Ranch Plus Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
Superripe fruit flavors come with tangy acidity and firm tannins in this assertive, full-bodied wine. It offers powerful black cherries, blackberries and balsamic notes on an unyielding texture. Time will soften this tight wine, so it's best to drink after 2027. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $150,Buy Now. Designation. Game...
winemag.com
Giesen 2018 Clayvin Pinot Noir (Marlborough)
His vintage of Clayvin has a heady perfume you could fall into, with plush cherry and plum fruit, chalk dusty and savory spice. There's a lovely herbal, cocktail-bitters nuance and sweet mocha oak, too, but it's well placed. It's light-to medium bodied with a lift of acidity and tightly knit, savory, talc-like tannins that veer a tad astringent on the finish. Polished, yet still expressive of site, this could age until 2029 at least. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Marimar 2021 Acero Don Miguel Vineyard Estate Grown & Bottled Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
Well balanced and vibrantly fruity, this medium-bodied, unoaked wine also shows subtle, spicy complexity. It brings lemon and buttermilk to the nose, and juicy, crisp Gravenstein apples and Bosc pears to the palate. With more sipping, a restrained toasty-nutty note emerges and adds to the finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 93.
winemag.com
Loveblock 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A pretty bouquet of white peach, passionfruit and pineapple rind is backed by white floral notes and a grassy, fresh green-herbal undercurrent. The palate is clean and dry with prickly acidity and a slippery texture. A solid, food friendly example from two of New Zealand's iconic wine personalities. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Three Sticks 2020 Alana Vineyard Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
Vivid toasty aromas, concentrated fruit flavors and a supersmooth texture make this richly contoured wine powerful and delicious. The mouth-filling oak spices, ripe pears and a creamy-lemony tension are remarkable. Best through 2030. Jim Gordon. rating. 95. Price. $75,Buy Now. Designation. Alana Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
winemag.com
Jules Taylor 2022 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A heady perfume of white grapefruit, passionfruit and lemon-lime lead on this attractive Sauvignon. The telltale varietal green herbaceous character is there, too. The palate is dry and balanced with limey, passionfruit freshness straight to the finish. A great example of why this wine style never goes out of fashion. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Groth 2020 Hillview Estate Chardonnay (Napa Valley)
This white wine from an estate property is bright in lemon and tangerine, with a tasty accompianment of biscotti and anise. Well-integrated oak gives it structure and weight without being intrusive. A touch of pie dough and nutmeg coats the finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Hillview...
winemag.com
Three Sticks 2020 William James Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
A powerful core of fruit flavors drives this full-bodied wine while moderate tannins and good acidity give it a bracing texture and good balance. Delicious black cherries, red cherries, black tea and a touch of chewy stems add to the complexity and appeal. Best from 2025. Jim Gordon. rating. 95.
Comments / 0