Walgreens Launches Free Paxlovid Delivery Services with DoorDash and Uber

By Medical Design, Development Staff
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
 5 days ago
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
R.A. Heim

Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
PYMNTS

Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger

Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning

Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
Business Insider

Meet the Amazon warehouse workers paying the price for fast, free shipping

The serious injury rate at Amazon warehouses was double that of other distribution centers in 2021. Workers suffer musculoskeletal disorders, or MSDs, which are caused by repetitive movements. Amazon spent $300 million on safety initiatives to try and become "Earth's safest place to work." The injury rate at Amazon fulfillment...
WKRN News 2

Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
PYMNTS

Amazon and Walmart Add Tech to Boost Buying and Fulfillment

Amazon and Walmart are hoping new tech will make the holidays a little less difficult. While no one thought 2022’s busy season was ever going to be easy, the embrace and use of new digital processes — in stores, websites and warehouses — by the top two retailers is trying to make it so.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PYMNTS

Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise

Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
