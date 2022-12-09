ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say

Houston police are looking for five suspects wanted for killing a father outside his southwest Houston home.

Officers said the 30-year-old victim was trying to stop them from breaking into his girlfriend's car on Beechaven Drive near Hiram Clarke Road when he was killed.

HPD said it started when five young men wearing hoodies came out to the neighborhood and started looking inside cars around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police said it appeared they were casing the area. A detective said it was clear they intended to burglarize the vehicles.

The victim's girlfriend told HPD she was in a bedroom with her children when the victim told her that suspects were trying to steal her vehicle in driveway.

That's when the man reportedly got a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects.

He was shot at least one time in the torso, but managed to return fire. It was unclear if any of the suspects were hit as they fled the scene.

Police said video captured the shots fired between the suspects and the homeowner.

"One vehicle they got into, the homeowner exited to confront them," Det. B. Stephens said. "There was a short confrontation, and some gunfire exchanged between the two parties, and, unfortunately, the homeowner was shot and is deceased on scene."

Officials performed CPR on the homeowner when they arrived, but sadly, he was pronounced dead in front of his house.

Police said the victim leaves behind his girlfriend and three kids.

Now, police are looking for five young males who ran off after the shooting happened. HPD said they arrived in a silver sedan but took off on foot, abandoning the car at the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 31

Marie Edison
4d ago

Houston Crime has never been this bad. Too many people moving here that's good people and GOONS. its ridiculous. I pray for our city every night. Some of these type of crimes you never hear here.

Reply
10
Lee H
4d ago

he should have just called the cops sad he lost his life its certain protocols have to follow in situations like this

Reply
4
Jeana Wiley
4d ago

story reports homeowner went outside to confront the 5 men with a gun.so he took law into own hands and now is dead...should have stayed inside behind locked doors waiting for police....let them take the car not worth dieing over...homeowner too incompetent to own a gun!!! Repeal 2nd amendment NOW and stand up to NRA!!! JLW, Jeana

Reply(7)
5
 

